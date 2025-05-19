Abu Dhabi, UAE: ADNOC and Tawazun Council have signed a framework agreement to strengthen strategic collaboration in key sectors in the UAE. The agreement will enable Tawazun Council to focus on its core mandate by receiving comprehensive logistical and operational support from ADNOC. The agreement was signed at the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ event currently taking place in Abu Dhabi.

Both entities will collaborate in key areas such as petroleum services, operations and maintenance, ensuring vital support for Tawazun Council. The partnership will also see both entities explore and develop future projects such as feasibility studies, land allocation and dedicated fueling stations tailored to Tawazun Council’s requirements.

The agreement was signed in the presence of His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO. The signatories were Dr. Nasser Humaid Al Nuaimi, Secretary General of Tawazun Council, and Saif Al Falahi, ADNOC Director Group Business Support and Special Tasks.

H.E. Dr. Nasser Humaid Al Nuaimi, Secretary General of Tawazun Council, said: “This collaboration with ADNOC reflects a national commitment to building an integrated framework that supports the UAE’s strategic priorities and strengthens institutional readiness. We are guided by a vision rooted in effective partnership and the alignment of roles aimed at developing infrastructure that meets future needs and supports national development goals. This agreement is a tangible step towards stronger cooperation among national entities and lays the foundation for high-impact projects that enhance operational capabilities and drive excellence.”

Saif Al Falahi, ADNOC Director Group Business Support and Special Tasks, said: “This agreement will ensure Tawazun Council receives world-class logistical and operational support from ADNOC, enabling efficient access to essential products and services in the UAE. The partnership reiterates our commitment to elevating services for key entities across the country.”

The agreement builds on ADNOC’s longstanding strategic partnerships with key entities in the UAE across various sectors. Tawazun Council is an independent government entity that works closely with the Ministry of Defense and security agencies in the UAE

