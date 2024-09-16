Leading UAE insurer is aligning with the UAE Government’s objectives to accelerate Artificial Intelligence adoption across public and private sectors.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company (ADNIC), one of the leading regional multi-line insurance providers for both corporates and individuals, is adopting artificial intelligence (AI) features embedded in Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM) to streamline its human resources (HR) processes.

ADNIC will use the advanced AI capabilities within Oracle Cloud HCM to streamline HR tasks, improve the employee experience, analyse real-time workforce data, and enhance business operations.

The new AI-powered HR processes will vastly improve efficiency and generate cost savings by automating many HR-related tasks. It will also enable ADNIC to make better data-driven decisions, thereby delivering a more personalised employee experience.

The completion of the deployment by the leading insurer strongly connects to the UAE Government’s objective to accelerate AI adoption across public and private sectors.

Charalampos Mylonas, CEO of ADNIC, said: “In the last few years we’ve focused on exploring, investing, and deploying technologies across our operations to ensure ADNIC can meet the evolving demands of insurance industry, as well as the needs of our customers, partners, and employees. We are excited to embark on such technological progression with artificial intelligence, where we can continue to lead with innovation and excellence by delivering pioneering and strategic initiatives across our business.”

Husam Mansour, EVP - CHRO and Corporate Affairs at ADNIC, said: “The UAE has a clear and compelling vision to be a future leader in AI, and we are helping advance this strategic priority through our proactive approach to innovation. We are one of the first companies in the region to embrace AI solutions in human resources – and we foresee that this will deliver vast benefits across our operations. Now, as we set our sights on the tech-enabled future, our aim is to keep setting new benchmarks for the insurance industry by exploring and deploying solutions that will enhance our business and create positive impact for our employees and our customers.”

Leopoldo Boado Lama, SVP – Business Applications, ECEMEA at Oracle, said: “The embedded AI capabilities of Oracle Cloud HCM will help ADNIC improve the speed and accuracy of HR processes and gain more value from its human resource function. With a complete solution connecting every human resource process, a native employee experience platform, and AI-powered insights and recommendations, ADNIC can simplify processes, improve the employee experience, and generate better workforce insights.”

About Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company

Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company (ADNIC) PJSC is a composite insurance partner with long standing expertise in providing insurance products to individuals and corporates across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. Founded in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 1972, ADNIC has a wide network of branches as well as sales and service centres across the country. ADNIC also has a representative office in London, under the name ADNIC International Ltd. ADNIC is a publicly listed company on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

