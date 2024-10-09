Abu Dhabi: ADNEC Group announced that its Information Security Management System (ISMS) has been certified with the ISO 27001:2013 standard. After successfully passing all audits and inspections to verify compliance with information security governance and protection requirements, this achievement reflects the Group’s commitment to securing its partner and customer data across all business clusters and subsidiaries.

Building on its 2021 certification of the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, ADNEC Group has expanded the ISMS to cover all units, including Venues, Events, Services, F&B, Tourism, and Media. This certification reinforces the Group's dedication to maintaining high standards of data protection and information security.

Alexander Knigge, Group Chief Digital Information Officer at ADNEC Group, added: "This certification highlights ADNEC Groups focus on adopting global best practices in information security. By aligning with international standards, we’re safeguarding sensitive data and enhancing operational efficiency and customer trust."

Mohamed Al Hosani, Head of Cybersecurity at ADNEC Group, said: "Leading the ISO 27001:2013 certification efforts across all clusters was a rewarding challenge. We’ve built a strong security framework aligned with global standards, placing data security at the core of our operations."

ISO 27001:2013 is an internationally recognised standard for information security governance, focusing on confidentiality, integrity, and data availability. This certification underscores ADNEC Group’s commitment to maintaining these principles and ensuring the highest level of care in managing stakeholder data.