Abu Dhabi – ADNEC Group have announced EDGE Group as a strategic partner for the sixth edition of the Unmanned Systems Exhibition (UMEX) and Simulation and Training Exhibition (SimTEX) 2024, and its accompanying conference, which will be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

Organised by ADNEC Group and the Ministry of Defence, the UMEX and SimTEX 2024 conference will take place on 22 January at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) followed by the exhibition from 23 to 25 January. As the only event of its kind in the Middle East dedicated to drones, robotics, components, and unmanned systems, UMEX and SimTEX will draw global industry leaders, innovators, and enthusiasts looking to engage with the most advanced technologies and share insights on key issues.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said: “We are proud to continue this strategic partnership with EDGE Group, a distinguished leader in technology, both locally and regionally. UMEX and SimTEX provide a platform reflecting ADNEC Group’s unwavering commitment to positioning Abu Dhabi at the forefront of the global technology scene. This aligns with our leadership’s visionary plan to drive key sectors and diversify our national economy. EDGE Group’s involvement elevates these events, transforming them into a global platform for decision-makers, innovators, and security solution providers. Our joint efforts will promote industry growth, foster innovation, and contribute significantly to the regional and international tech and defence landscape.”

Mansour Al Mulla, Managing Director and CEO of EDGE Group said, “We are proud to be returning as a strategic partner for our third participation at this major industry exhibition. UMEX is an ideal platform for EDGE to display the latest solutions in the unmanned and autonomous technology domain, and to forge valuable new partnerships. Under the event’s theme, ‘The Future of Autonomy’, EDGE will showcase the advanced technology systems that are disrupting the industry and earning us an international reputation as a leader in this field. We wish UMEX 2024 every success.”

Through the expert analyses and insights showcased by the conference sessions, the event offers an unmissable platform for industry leaders, technologists, and enthusiasts to engage with the newest innovations and share insights on key issues. With major global companies and experts expected to attend, the thought leadership presented at UMEX and SimTEX will also facilitate new business partnerships, nurture start-ups, and accelerate the new tech that will determine the sector’s future.

For more information about UMEX and SimTEX 2024 and to register for the event, please visit https://umexabudhabi.ae/.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 25 entities into five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, and Homeland Security.