Abu Dhabi, UAE: In a strategic move to further solidify its global lifestyle presence, ADMO Lifestyle Holding (ADMO), the joint venture between Alpha Dhabi Holding PJSC (ADX: ALPHADHABI) and Monterock International Limited, has announced its acquisition of a stake, pending regulatory approvals, in the distinguished Lebanese fine dining brand, Em Sherif. This transaction follows a strategic investment in 2022 from Turmeric Capital, the specialist investor in global consumer brands founded by former LVMH Asia Head Ravi Thakran.; Turmeric Capital will remain a shareholder post completion of the transaction. This acquisition underscores ADMO’s unwavering commitment to diversifying its luxury, lifestyle, F&B, and entertainment portfolio.

Em Sherif, renowned for its elegant Lebanese Mediterranean cuisine, has established a significant presence in regions including the UAE, KSA, Kuwait, Cairo, Monaco at the Hotel De Paris, Qatar, and the iconic Harrods in London among many other cities. The brand, which epitomizes the rich culinary heritage of Lebanon, features prominent concepts such as Em Sherif Café, EM Sherif Restaurant, Em Sherif Sea Cafe, and the soon-to-launch Em Sherif Deli.

Petros Stathis, Vice Chairman, ADMO, said: “This acquisition signifies more than just our vision of global expansion. By integrating Em Sherif into our portfolio, we’re not only diversifying but also emphasizing our dedication to fostering world-class lifestyle brands. Em Sherif, with its rich legacy and global acclaim, aligns seamlessly with our aspirations.”

Dani Chakour, Chairman, Em Sherif, said: “Our partnership with ADMO marks a pivotal moment for Em Sherif. Leveraging the strengths of scaling luxury F&B brands, as we celebrate an important milestone in the wonderful journey of Em Sherif, we anticipate unprecedented growth. While we expand, our commitment to delivering the authentic essence of Lebanese hospitality remains unwavering. This collaboration promises to elevate the Em Sherif experience and broaden our global presence.”

Em Sherif, an acclaimed name in the culinary world, is charting an aggressive growth path with planned expansions in regions including the London, Greece, Paris, Casablanca, Marrakesh, Sao Paolo, Muscat and beyond. With trademarks registered in over 80 countries, the brand envisions inaugurating 68 outlets by 2027. Em Sherif’s expansion blueprint includes imminent openings in the GCC region.

Currently operating 21 outlets through local operations in Lebanon and franchise partnerships, Em Sherif’s presence is felt in prestigious locations across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Monte-Carlo, London and more. Em Sherif’s prototype, ‘Em Sherif – Deli’, launched in Harrods London in January 2022, is poised for swift expansion across territories. The brand’s commitment to authenticity and excellence has garnered it numerous accolades, including a two-year consecutive ranking in the world’s 50 best restaurants MENA region, the “Art of Hospitality for Middle East & North Africa” award, and multiple recognitions as the best Lebanese Mediterranean restaurant in cities like Doha, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Lebanon.

This acquisition aligns with the UAE’s national tourism strategy, aiming to attract 40 million hotel guests by 2031 and secure Dh100 billion in tourism investments. As ADMO’s third deal since being established in 2022, this acquisition underscores the venture’s commitment to scaling its platform and integrating new brands.

ADMO seeks to explore a myriad of opportunities in the F&B sector, aspiring to be the partner of choice for leading lifestyle and F&B brands. This venture is a testament to their commitment to creating a world-leading platform of lifestyle, luxury, hospitality, and entertainment brands.

