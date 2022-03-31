LONDON & DUBAI: Admix, the hypergrowth technology company guiding brands into gaming and the metaverse has joined forces with JGroup, the Dubai-based media powerhouse of subsidiaries across the Middle East, Europe, Asia, to bring In-Play advertising to the group’s clients.

JGroup will now make Admix’s In-Play ad placements part of the media mix they offer for DOOH brand clients, with potential for further opportunities that blend the virtual and physical worlds for MENA brands in the future.

In-Play has revolutionised advertising within the games industry, introducing premium, non-intrusive ads that blend with in-game environments and enhance the gameplay experience. JGroup brands will be able to programmatically make use of inventory across Admix’s portfolio of high-quality mobile games publishers including Gameloft, Sir Studios and Naxeex. The MENA region is one of the fastest-growing gaming markets in the world, with revenue across the MENA-3 (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and Egypt) reaching $1.76 billion in 2021, and set to rise to $3.14 billion in 2025 at a 5-year CAGR of 13.8%.

Samuel Huber, CEO and Co-Founder, Admix, commented:

“The MENA region is a highly captive audience when it comes to gaming and virtual world experiences and it’s an honour to be able to introduce our In-Play tech there with such a major player in the MENA media market as JGroup. We’re looking forward to kicking off the partnership.”

Imad Jomaa, Founder and CEO of JGroup, added:

“We are thrilled to be expanding our network of advertising offerings to reach users in the metaverse. JGroup is always invested in providing top class innovative digital solutions to its media partners and clients.

We are very proud to be part of this major milestone in the MENA region as a pioneer in the GCC media space. Always driven by its passion to deliver new solutions to its clients in the media ecosystem, Promofix is excited to commercially represent Admix services in the MENA region and be part of this new media transformational journey.”

Last year, Admix collaborated with the UK’s largest DOOH company, Ocean Outdoor, to launch NFT billboards in the web3 virtual world platform, Somnium Space, and is now expanding into brand new geos with JGroup.

About Admix

Admix is the hypergrowth technology company guiding brands into gaming and the metaverse. We pioneered In-Play, the tools to power the creator economy through non-intrusive product placements for all forms of digital content. Admix is a major investor in and developer of digital real estate, as well as a creator of captivating metaverse experiences. Founded in 2018 by Samuel Huber and Joe Bachle-Morris, Admix has raised $37 million in funding and works with over 300 gaming and virtual-world experiences such as Somnium Space, as well as 500+ advertisers such as Calvin Klein and McDonalds. Follow Admix on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About JGroup:

JGROUP, founded in 2003 by renowned entrepreneur Imad Jomaa, is a global holding company with a diverse portfolio of businesses in media representation, billboards, technology, big data, artificial intelligence, production, contracting and construction, health and beauty, and e-commerce. JGROUP is committed to meeting its clients' requirements and expectations by providing flawless quality and remarkable services, while upholding the highest ethical and transparent standards. JGroup has chosen Dubai as its regional headquarters and the GCC region as its operational base.

JGroup endeavors to expand and accelerate the company's reach across the Middle East and North Africa area by using the UAE's business environment and modern infrastructure. Currently the region's leading digital media supplier in KSA, UAE, UK, Istanbul, Egypt, Iraq, Qatar, Jordan,India, Nigeria, Milan, USA, and Lebanon. JGroup performs work in over 35 countries.

JGROUP has grown its global reach in recent years. JGroup subsidiaries include Al Media, Promomedia, Promofix, Contour Media, Digital Venture, Digimotive, FoxPush, Global World Media Services, Xentrix, Fortress, Hawacom, Waradana, Assada Production, JCC, and Promedica.