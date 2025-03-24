Dubai, United Arab Emirates: PwC Academy, the talent and skills development business of PwC Middle East, has opened admissions for the sixth edition of its highly successful Young Employable Scholar (YES) Programme. With 80% of graduates securing positions in leading organisations, this transformative higher education pathway combines the prestigious ACCA (the Association of Chartered Accountants) qualification with the UAE VAT Compliance Diploma and AI training. This two-and-a-half-year programme equips ambitious students with the fundamental skills needed to excel in a career in accounting and finance.

The YES Programme reflects a wider shift in perception and expectation towards higher education. A recent report from World Economic Forum (WEF) and PwC found only around 50% of surveyed country’s working populations are employed in professions that match their formal education level, highlighting a clear need for a more direct focus on job-relevant skills.

The programme provides a combination of qualifications, practical training, and exposure to industry experts from a Big Four firm, directly preparing students for the work they will be performing. This new age approach is rapidly gaining recognition among high-achieving students seeking a first-class career in accounting or finance while side-stepping traditional higher education barriers.

This cost and time-effective solution to higher education, tailor made by PwC professionals, targets the skills that will enable accountants to flourish in tomorrow’s world. This accelerated timeline means graduates can start earning and advancing their careers while their peers are still studying.

One recent graduate, who now works at PwC said: “The YES programme was a great experience that I couldn’t recommend enough. The level of teaching and support I received throughout the programme was exceptional, and as a result I secured a role at PwC within a month of graduating.”

The YES Programme reflects a wider shift in professional qualification requirements. For example, a recent US study by specialist research platform Intelligent found 45% of surveyed companies are moving away from traditional degree requirements in favour of skills-based hiring.

Beyond strengthening accounting and workplace skills, the programme is also a pathway to internship opportunities at renowned entities in the UAE, upon successful completion. For those seeking further education, graduates can advance directly to an MSc from University of London, bypassing traditional bachelor's degree requirements.

Taimur Ali, PwC Partner and Head of Qualifications at PwC Academy: “The value of the YES programme goes far beyond cost and time savings. It provides students with a comprehensive academic experience, equipping them with the skills essential to excel in today’s fast-paced world. Organisations in the region thrive on the agility and adaptability of their talent, which is why programmes such as YES are pivotal in shaping the leaders of tomorrow."

The YES programme is open to exceptional high school graduates with strong academic performance in Mathematics and English who demonstrate leadership potential and commitment to a career in accounting or finance.

PwC Academy will host a programme Open Day on 12th April 2025, offering prospective students and their parents an opportunity to meet faculty and learn more about the programme. During this event, candidates can participate in an assessment for the chance to win a 100% scholarship to the 2025 cohort. Interested candidates can register here.

Applications for the 2025 cohort are now open. Interested students can find additional information at https://www.pwcacademy-me.com/course/young-employable-scholar-yes-programme.

