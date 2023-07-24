UAE: Admiral has recently expanded its Global Footprint across Middle East, Africa, and Southeast Asia, by partnering with few of the strongest distributors in various countries.

Admiral Appliances and Electronics FZE, a 100% subsidiary of Admiral Corporation of America based out of Dubai, UAE is a well-known American brand that operates across the Middle East, Africa, Turkey, and South Asia with an exhaustive and impressive range in categories like Air-Conditioners, LED TVs, Major Appliances, Built ins and Small Appliances.

Admiral recently celebrated its success by hosting a Grand Event with its Regional Partners & UAE Retailers, Dealers, Online & Re – Export Partners and signed New Partnerships with few of the top distributors in the region. Admiral is one of the fastest growing American Appliances and Electronics brands in the region. It demonstrated over 150 consumer appliance products that are currently retailed across all the leading outlets like Extra, Sharaf DG, Amazon, Noon and many more.

Admiral intends to enter one of the biggest markets in the world – India, by Q4’23. Admiral products will be available in the Indian market with one of the top online players.

Vishal Saxena, Chief Executive Officer, Admiral Appliances and Electronics said, “We are excited to expand in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asian markets after spending considerable time studying and adapting to the specific needs of our customers. We are currently operating in 23 countries of MEA and South Asia and by end of 2023, we will operate in more than 30 countries of MEA and South Asia. We are aggressively expanding to serve our consumers. We see a gap in the market that can be filled by Admiral.”

“All our channel partners were extremely impressed with our product portfolio, which is a testimony of Admiral’s commitment to its consumers. Admiral products are being retailed amongst all the top Retailers, Dealers and IR Channel Partners and Online Players. Our consumers are spoilt for choices with Admiral.”

Admiral’s range has attractive features like Active Fresh, Smart Technology, Energy Saving, Smart Inverter, Turbo Cooling and Reliability that transforms “Human Experience”. Admiral has recently introduced unique products such as the Laundry Centre and 100 cm Gas cooker from Turkey. At the recently held Grand Event, Admiral unveiled its unique and exclusive product “The Laundry Center” that has no comparison in the market with 2 Drums - 5kg Washer at the top and 10 / 7Kg Washer & Dryer at the bottom.

Admiral has one of the biggest Consumer Electronics and Appliances range, with products that fit the requirements of both Domestic and Commercial customers. Admiral Group also operates in verticals like Mobility (Electric Commercial Vehicles) and Energy (Charging solutions of Electric Vehicles).

About Admiral

Admiral Appliances is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Admiral Corporation of America Inc. Founded in Chicago, Illinois in 1934 by US entrepreneur Ross Siragusa, an Italian immigrant.. Admiral brand has built a worldwide reputation for quality Home Appliances and Consumer Electronics. The company diversified into clean energy solutions with the formation of Admiral Energy in 2021. Established in 2022, Admiral Mobility will expand the Admiral Group's portfolio to include Electric Vehicles (EVs) in commercial fleets.

For more information, www.admiral-appliances.com