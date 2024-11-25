Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Abu Dhabi Investment Office’s (ADIO) AgriFood Growth & Water Abundance (AGWA) cluster is set to take centre stage at the 3rd edition of the Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition (ADIFE), one of the largest food and beverage (F&B) exhibitions in the MENA region.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), the event will be held from 26 to 28 November at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). The event is set to attract over 21,000 visitors and will feature 660 exhibitors and 1,900 brands from more than 70 countries, building on the more than AED 3.9 billion in deals signed during the previous edition of ADIFE.

ADIO’s participation underscores its commitment to advancing innovation in food systems, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s vision to build an ecosystem capable of delivering transformative solutions to food security challenges.

With ADIFE being held in conjunction with the inaugural Global Food Security Summit (GFSS) and the 10th Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition (ADDPE), ADIO will engage in promoting dialogue around advancing cutting-edge solutions and identifying novel food production methods. Through the AGWA cluster, ADIO will showcase innovative approaches, such as alternative proteins and sustainable farming technologies, set to revolutionise food production and distribution, paving the way for a future defined by food security and climate resilience.

As a global hub for advanced food systems, AGWA is driving the next generation of solutions. From algae farming to reverse osmosis technologies, the cluster will serve as an innovation ecosystem that connects cutting-edge research, world-class infrastructure and strategic partnerships, creating unprecedented opportunities for investors and innovators.

Fatima Al Dhaheri, Head of the AGWA Cluster, commented: “Ensuring food security is a necessity, and a cornerstone of social stability, economic growth and community well-being. Through platforms like ADIFE, we bring together the brightest minds, visionary investors and global policymakers to pioneer transformative solutions that will shape the future of food systems. Abu Dhabi is poised to become a global leader in addressing food security challenges, and we invite the world to partner with us on this journey.”

The AGWA cluster is projected to generate AED 90 billion in incremental GDP by 2045, create over 60,000 jobs and attract AED 128 billion in investments, positively impacting economies and communities worldwide.

ADIFE 2024 will showcase Abu Dhabi’s competitive advantages, including its robust R&D ecosystem, investment-friendly policies and strategic location bridging East and West. At this year’s conference, ADIO will deliver a dynamic programme, featuring thought leadership on transformative initiatives. Some of the key sessions include an in-depth presentation by Fatima Al Dhaheri, Head of the AGWA Cluster, on ADIO’s AGWA Cluster; an overview of the Abu Dhabi Financial Ecosystem Program by Hasan Al Ali, Industrial Data Chief Analyst at ADIO; insights into Hub71’s Role in Advancing the UAE’s FoodTech Vision by Hashem Al Kaabi, Head of Operations and Corporate Services at Hub71; a session titled ‘Blooming Algae in the Desert’ by Abdulaziz Bin Redha, Founder and CEO at HyveGeo; and a discussion on Nurturing Local Agriculture by Theofilos Alevizoz, Senior Director, Sustainability and HSE at Agthia. Additionally, ADIO will feature a live food station showcasing a unique menu of alternative proteins developed by its partner companies, offering attendees an interactive experience and a taste of the future of sustainable food.

By engaging global stakeholders at this important event, ADIO aims to forge partnerships that transform the agri-food sector and advance Abu Dhabi’s transformation into a resilient, innovation-driven economy.

About the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO):

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) is the government vehicle responsible for accelerating Abu Dhabi’s growth and enabling the emirate’s economic transformation. Through comprehensive support services, ADIO enables both local and foreign investors to shape industries of the future set to transform liveability, technology, resources, and value-added services. Initiatives focused on supporting tourism and retail development, as well as public-private partnerships, ensure that community well-being is at the centre of Abu Dhabi’s economic transformation. With a robust network of investors, strong collaboration with key stakeholders, and a global presence, ADIO is committed to empowering those who invest with Abu Dhabi to make a lasting global impact. For more information, visit: https://www.investinabudhabi.ae.