State-of-the-art school will be built under ADIO’s Musataha framework on a prime 70,000 sqm plot on Saadiyat Island, with capacity for 1,800 students

Opening marks Taaleem’s entry into the super-premium education sector and accelerates its expansion and growth strategy

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Taaleem Holdings PJSC (“Taaleem” or “the Company”), a leading K-12 premium education provider in the UAE with a portfolio of 34 schools and listed on the Dubai Financial Markets (DFM: TAALEEM), in partnership with Harrow International Schools Limited ("HISL"), and the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), today announced plans to launch Harrow International School on Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi. The announcement follows approval from the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) and the signing of a Musataha land lease agreement for a plot on Saadiyat Island.

This landmark development marks a significant step in Taaleem's strategic expansion and its commitment to providing diverse, world-class education to the region. This also marks a key milestone for ADIO’s Musataha programme, which allows UAE national investors to develop long-term infrastructure projects on public land, enhancing the quality of life in Abu Dhabi and attracting projects that align with the Emirate’s strategic vision.

Harrow International School Abu Dhabi is set to become the emirate’s first-ever boarding school, offering a distinctive educational experience that blends academic excellence, co-curricular opportunities and character development. Renowned globally for its house system, the school aims to provide a world-class education for students while contributing to Abu Dhabi’s growing appeal as a destination for high-net-worth individuals. The opening of Harrow Abu Dhabi is part of a broader slate of initiatives aimed at enhancing Abu Dhabi’s lifestyle offerings, providing an environment conducive to families seeking unparalleled educational opportunities.

Harrow International School Abu Dhabi will be a value-accretive addition to Taaleem’s portfolio, marking the company's entry into the super-premium education market and opening new avenues for growth. By broadening its range of educational offerings and tapping into the renowned Harrow brand, Taaleem aims to strengthen its competitive edge and drive long-term value accretion for shareholders.

Harrow International School Abu Dhabi will be the first Harrow International School in the GCC region and is scheduled to open its doors to students in mid-2026. The state-of-the-art school will be built on a prime 70,000 sqm plot and will initially cater to students from Early Years to Year 6, with gradual expansion through the higher years, with a capacity of 1,800 students. An ‘Expression of Interest’ process for families and students will open shortly and will be followed by the opening of enrolments in October 2025.

Drawing on Harrow's 450-year legacy of educational excellence, the school will offer a British curriculum and will introduce Harrow's renowned academic approach, exceptional pastoral care and extensive co-curricular programmes to the UAE. Class sizes will be optimised to ensure personalised attention, with a focus on academic rigour and holistic development.

The launch of Harrow International School Abu Dhabi will enhance Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s standing in the global education landscape, providing students with a truly global, super-premium education experience. Taaleem continues to support and enable the UAE's vision of becoming a global hub for education, attracting international students and enhancing the country's knowledge economy.

H.E Mubarak Hamad Al Mheiri, Undersecretary at the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge, said: "We remain committed to supporting investment in the education sector and enhancing efforts to enrich the learning experience. The addition of Harrow International School Abu Dhabi further enriches our educational landscape, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a hub for academic excellence. We look forward to continuing to offer innovative and valuable learning experiences and attracting more world-class educational institutions.”

H.E Badr Al-Olama, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), said: “The establishment of Harrow International School Abu Dhabi marks a significant milestone in advancing the Emirate’s vision of building a knowledge-based economy. Through ADIO’s innovative Musataha model, we are unlocking opportunities for world-class institutions to thrive, while creating long-term value for our communities. This initiative reflects our commitment to fostering impactful partnerships that enhance quality of life, empower young leaders and solidify Abu Dhabi’s position as a hub for educational excellence.”

H.E Edward Hobart, British Ambassador to the UAE, commented: "The opening of Harrow International School in the UAE is a testament to the strong educational ties between the UK and the UAE and our shared aspiration for academic excellence. As the alma mater of Winston Churchill, Harrow has a legacy of building character and educating leaders. By establishing this school, Abu Dhabi will benefit from the finest traditions of British education which should help to shape the next generation of the UAE’s leaders. This exposure to Emirati and British influence will inspire students to reach their full potential and contribute to a brighter future.”

Khalid Al Tayer, Chairman of Taaleem, commented: “The launch of Harrow International School Abu Dhabi, the first Harrow International School in the GCC, marks our strategic expansion into the super- premium education sector reflecting our commitment to providing educational excellence and our desire to play a leading role in shaping the future of education in the UAE. Harrow International School Abu Dhabi also aligns with the growth strategy Taaleem communicated at the time of its IPO, to invest in building new, state-of-the-art schools in high-demand communities whilst enhancing the quality of education for all students across the UAE.”

Mel Mrowiec, Chairman of Harrow International Schools Limited, added: “As a leading and well- respected provider of premium education in the UAE for the past 20 years, Taaleem has built a reputation for delivering world-class education through a diverse portfolio of schools, each renowned for academic excellence, innovation and a commitment to holistic student development. Our partnership represents a shared vision to bring Harrow’s outstanding, values-driven education to new communities across the GCC region. The Taaleem Harrow Schools will nurture leadership, character and academic achievement, preparing students for success in an increasingly globalised world."

The school is already in the advanced design stage, led by award-winning Dubai-based educational architecture firm KODA.

Taaleem holds exclusive rights to own and operate Harrow International Schools across the GCC and expects to announce another Harrow International School in the UAE later this year.

About Taaleem:

Taaleem (DFM: TAALEEM) is one of the largest K-12 premium education providers in the UAE with a portfolio consisting of 34 schools, comprising 12 owned and operated premium private schools, and 22 Government partnership schools operated on behalf of Government entities. The Group has a student base of +39,230 students and a highly experienced teaching staff from across the world.

About Harrow International Schools Limited:

Harrow International Schools Limited (HISL), a trading subsidiary of the charity which owns Harrow School and its trademarks, grants the right to use the name and badge of Harrow School by independently owned and operated schools around the world. HISL provides oversight to ensure that these schools reflect Harrow School’s educational purpose, practice, strategy and philosophy, tailored to the needs of their students and locations.

About the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO):

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) is the government vehicle responsible for accelerating Abu Dhabi’s growth and enabling the emirate’s economic transformation. Through comprehensive support services, ADIO enables both local and foreign investors to shape industries of the future set to transform liveability, technology, resources, and value-added services. Initiatives focused on supporting tourism and retail development, as well as public-private partnerships, ensure that community well-being is at the centre of Abu Dhabi’s economic transformation. With a robust network of investors, strong collaboration with key stakeholders, and a global presence, ADIO is committed to empowering those who invest with Abu Dhabi to make a lasting global impact. For more information, visit: https://www.investinabudhabi.gov.ae.

About Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK):

The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) is the Education Sector regulator across the Emirate. It oversees and provides services throughout a learner’s journey from early education to university and beyond. It also champions inclusivity for People of Determination in the mainstream schooling system and by providing specialized schools.

Across Early Childhood and K-12, ADEK licenses and regulates nurseries and private schools in Abu Dhabi while also legislating, mandating, and managing its own Charter Schools and 2 schools for People of Determination.

ADEK also annually provides distinguished Abu Dhabi students with full scholarships and support to study at the best universities around the world. In addition, the Department audits and enhances the delivery of Higher Education in Abu Dhabi, attracting Higher Education Institutions to open the required programs or schools that serve Abu Dhabi’s needs while championing a student and faculty-friendly ecosystem in the Emirate.

With a vision to Empower Education. Empower Minds. Empower the Future, ADEK recognizes that every learner is different, and a diversity of teaching methods are essential for students to succeed. To that effect, ADEK partners with stakeholders to enable a great education system to flourish in Abu Dhabi and nurture future-ready graduates who have the 21st-century skills required to sustain and carry forward Abu Dhabi’s vision.