Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), in collaboration with the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), is inviting businesses fully owned by Emirati citizens and registered with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), to submit their proposals for a tender to develop car wash and service centres across multiple locations in Al Dhafrah and Al Ain, including Al Marfa, Ghayathi, Liwa, Al Sila, and Al Qou.

Interested bidders are encouraged to participate in the tender, which opens on November 1, 2024, to December 16, 2024.

Bidders can download the RFP document by visiting https://investinabudhabi.gov.ae/en/Musataha-Projects.

To confirm their interest and receive the submission link, bidders are required to complete the online form provided in the RFP documents.

Proposals must be submitted before 16 December, 2024, 5:00PM (UAE time).

About the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO):

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) is the government vehicle responsible for accelerating Abu Dhabi’s growth and enabling the emirate’s economic transformation. Through comprehensive support services, ADIO enables both local and foreign investors to shape industries of the future set to transform liveability, technology, resources, and value-added services. Initiatives focused on regional tourism and retail development, as well as public-private partnerships, ensure that community well-being is at the centre of Abu Dhabi’s economic transformation. With a robust network of investors, strong collaboration with key stakeholders, and a global presence, ADIO is committed to empowering those who invest with Abu Dhabi to make a lasting global impact. For more information, visit: https://www.investinabudhabi.gov.ae.

For more information, please contact:

ADIO@edelman.com

+971 50 204 9791