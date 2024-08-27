Saudi Arabia – Today, adidas is proud to unveil the Official Match Ball for the 2024/25 ROSHN Saudi League season. The new match ball celebrates Saudi Arabia’s rich cultural heritage featuring a unique color variation inspired by wild lavender.

Following the multi-year partnership between adidas and the SPL, the official match ball stands as a testament to the Kingdom’s rising football culture. Drawing inspiration from the wild lavender fields in the Kingdom, the ball is designed to capture the natural beauty and fragrance of northern lavender set against the serene backdrop of the desert, symbolizing purity and tranquility.

Lavender ceremonial tapestries are a common sight in Saudi Arabia, reflecting the country’s commitment to preserving its natural heritage. To honor this, adidas is celebrating the launch of the official match ball through a unique tapestry inspired by the Kingdom’s royal carpets and the Bedouin Al Sadu weaving technique, traditionally crafted by women.

The patterns presented commemorate the country’s rich craftsmanship, highlighting distinctive geometric designs that blend tradition, artistry, and football culture into a visually stunning piece.

Sustainability

Ready to take center stage in the Kingdom’s premier sports event, the ball is crafted with at least 50% renewable materials, reflecting the brands commitment to sustainability.

Its seamless construction and high-grade butyl bladder ensure world-class performance on and off the pitch.

Design

The ball proudly bears the ROSHN Saudi League logo, embodying the spirit and unity of the league, as well as its dedication to celebrating Saudi football culture.

The official match ball will be available for purchase on adidas.com and at select adidas stores in four versions: PRO, League, Club, and Mini ball.

