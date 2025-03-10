United Arab Emirates – Today, adidas and Liverpool Football Club have agreed a multi-year partnership that will see the sports brand becoming the club's official kit partner from the 2025/26 season onwards.

From 1st August 2025 Liverpool FC will wear adidas for the third time in its history with the sports brand supplying match kit, training wear and culture wear to all men’s, women’s, academy teams and LFC Foundation staff.

Liverpool FC and adidas worked closely throughout some of the club’s most iconic eras from 1985-1996 and again from 2006-2012. During this time the club secured an array of trophies including three domestic league and eleven domestic cup titles, while some of the jerseys are considered among the most loved kits of the era.

The announcement follows an exciting time for the club, with the men’s team sitting top of the domestic league and qualifying for the knock-out stages of the UEFA Champion’s League, as well as the women’s team firmly establishing themselves as a mainstay at the highest level of domestic competition.

Bjørn Gulden, CEO of adidas, said: “We are very excited that adidas and Liverpool Football Club are teaming up once again. The club is one of the biggest and most iconic names in world football with a huge fan base. We are honored to once again provide the players with cutting-edge technology to perform at the highest level. The jerseys worn during previous partnerships are some of the greatest ever created. We are looking forward to bringing back some of these classics and creating new exciting products for the fans.”

Billy Hogan, chief executive officer, Liverpool Football Club, said: “Everyone at the club is incredibly excited to welcome adidas back into the LFC family once again. We have enjoyed fantastic success together in the past and created some of the most loved LFC kits of all time. It’s the perfect time for us to partner together once again and we look forward to creating more iconic kits and continued on the pitch success, that will build on our wonderful, shared history.”

The deal builds on existing relationships between adidas and many Liverpool Football Club players, including Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones, Darwin Núñez, Alexis Mac Allister, Diogo Jota, Luis Díaz, Ryan Gravenberch, Fuka Nagano, Mia Enderby and Jenna Clark.

Details of the first adidas Liverpool kits will be revealed via club and adidas channels on 1st August 2025.

ABOUT ADIDAS

adidas is a global leader in the sporting goods industry. Headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany, the company employs more than 59,000 people across the globe and generated sales of € 21.4 billion in 2023.

ABOUT ADIDAS IN FOOTBALL

Adidas is the global leader in football. It is the official supplier of the most important football tournaments in the world, such as the FIFA World Cup™, the FIFA Women’s World CupTM, the UEFA European Football ChampionshipTM, the UEFA Women’s European Football ChampionshipTM, the UEFA Champions LeagueTM ,the UEFA Women’s Champions LeagueTM, and Major League Soccer (MLS). Adidas also sponsors some of the world’s top clubs including Real Madrid, Manchester United, Arsenal, FC Bayern Munich & Juventus. Adidas is also partner to some of the best athletes in the game including Leo Messi, Jude Bellingham, Aitana Bonmati, Lamine Yamal, Mohamed Salah, Pedri, Florian Wirtz, Alessia Russo, Lena Oberdorf, Gabriel Jesus, Serge Gnabry, Son Heung Min, Vivianne Miedema, Trinity Rodman, Mary Fowler, and Wendie Renard.

ABOUT LIVERPOOL FC

Founded in 1892, Liverpool FC is one of the world’s most historic and famous football clubs, having won 19 League Titles, including the Premier League, eight FA Cups, ten League Cups, six European Cups, three UEFA Cups, four European Super Cups, 16 Charity Shields, two Women’s Super League titles and one Women’s Championship. As a socially responsible Club, Liverpool FC is proud of the work it does via the award-winning The Red Way, its ongoing commitment to creating a better future for its people, its planet and its communities. This includes efforts to improve club-wide sustainability, enhance Equality, Diversity & Inclusion in all areas, and create life changing opportunities for children and young people in Merseyside and beyond thanks to its official charity, LFC Foundation.

For press information, please contact:

Ahmed Yousif

Ahmed.yousif@redhavasme.com

Ryan Costa

Ryan.costa@redhavasme.com