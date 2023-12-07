Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading financial institution, takes a step forward in fostering inclusive employment and equality by entering into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Butterfly, a prominent advocate for People of Determination and their families in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Under the terms of the MoU, ADIB will gain access to a comprehensive set of resources and initiatives designed to enhance disability inclusion within the organization. The benefits include an initial self-assessment questionnaire based on UN ILO international best practice standards, a brief assessment report to prioritize improvement areas, and participation in monthly workshops and roundtables on disability pillars of inclusion and equality.

In addition, ADIB will receive disability awareness training for all staff, access to a pool of CVs of candidates with disabilities, and participation in employment Inclusive Career Fairs. The partnership also provides ADIB with priority invitations to national and international events in the disability field, further reinforcing the bank's dedication to driving positive change.

The Butterfly, renowned for its advocacy, support, and empowerment initiatives, will collaborate closely with ADIB to facilitate joint initiatives, monthly meetings, and the promotion of inclusive and accessible employment. This partnership aims to strengthen social partnerships and foster a dialogue with the public sector, aligning with ADIB's commitment to driving inclusive practices.

The Butterfly empowers People of Determination and their families to navigate the growing landscape of support services in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. This collaboration signifies a joint commitment to creating an environment where individuals with diverse abilities can thrive.

The Butterfly is an endorsed social enterprise by Ma’an, the authority of social contribution, and an enabler of the Abu Dhabi strategy for People of Determination 2020-2024 with the Department of Community Development, Abu Dhabi.

About ADIB

ADIB is a leading bank in the UAE with more than AED 184 billion in assets. The bank also offers world-class online, mobile and phone banking services, providing clients with seamless digital access to their accounts 24 hours a day. ADIB provides Retail, Corporate, Business, Private Banking and Wealth Management Solutions. The bank was established in 1997 and its shares are traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

ADIB has a strong presence in six strategic markets: Egypt, where it has 70 branches, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Sudan, Qatar, and Iraq.

Named the Best Islamic Retail Bank by The Digital Banker, and Best Bank in the UAE by Global Finance Awards, ADIB has a rich track record of innovation, including introducing the award-winning Ghina savings account, award-winning co-branded cards with Emirates airlines, Etihad and Etisalat and a wide range of financing products.