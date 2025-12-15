MSCI ESG Rating maintained at ‘AA’ with an improved Weighted Average Score, reflecting enhanced governance and sustainability progress

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading Islamic financial institution, has reaffirmed its position as a regional leader in sustainable finance after maintaining its ‘AA’ ESG rating from MSCI with an improved numerical score, and achieving a significant improvement in its Sustainalytics ESG Risk Rating, moving from a high-risk score of 30.2 to a low-risk score of 16.8.

These results place ADIB among the top-rated banks in the Middle East, underscoring the bank’s commitment to embedding sustainability, transparency, and responsible banking practices across its operations.

The achievement follows the publication of ADIB’s first UNEP FI Principles for Responsible Banking (PRB) Progress Statement, which outlines the bank’s three-pillar ESG framework aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The report highlights clear progress in sustainable finance mobilisation, enhanced ESG risk management, and tangible contributions to the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 agenda.

Among its key milestones, ADIB has committed to mobilising AED 60 billion in sustainable finance by 2030, supporting projects that advance climate action and inclusive growth. The bank also became the first Islamic financial institution in the region to set sector-specific Net Zero targets across high-impact industries, while its USD 500 million Green Sukuk continues to finance renewable energy, water, and efficiency projects that deliver tangible environmental benefits.

ADIB’s ESG performance is the result of deliberate and sustained effort to integrate responsibility at every level of the business. These advancements underscore ADIB’s leadership in responsible Islamic finance and its commitment to building an inclusive and sustainable banking model that supports the UAE’s long-term economic and environmental goals.

