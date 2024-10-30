PHOTO
Net Profit after tax grew 24% YoY to AED 4.6 billion.
Quarterly profit (after tax) of AED 1.6 billion up 13% YoY and 2% sequentially.
ADIB Board appoints Mohamed Abdelbary as ADIB Group CEO effective immediately.
Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank reported a growth in Net Profit after tax of 24% for the first nine months of 2024 to AED 4.6 billion from AED 3.75 billion in the corresponding period. Strong Balance Sheet growth coupled with increased business momentum and diversified revenue growth has fueled the bank's exceptional financial performance.