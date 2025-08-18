Abu Dhabi: ADIB Capital Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank PJSC, located in DIFC and regulated by the DFSA, has launched ADIB Islamic Trade Opportunities Fund (“Fund”) for Professional Clients and Market Counterparties, a Sharia-compliant investment vehicle incorporated in DIFC, and targeting short-duration, trade opportunities exposed to developed markets (United States and Europe).

The Fund seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns with quarterly distributions, underpinned by a disciplined approach to risk and liquidity management.

By investing in a diversified pool of trade opportunities primarily relating to counterparties from the US and Europe, the Fund’s strategy provides investors with access to a low-volatility asset class that has historically demonstrated resilience across market cycles. The Fund’s underlying investments will be managed in collaboration with Goldman Sachs Alternatives, leveraging its deep private credit expertise and institutional-grade risk controls.

The Fund benefits from a unique and innovative structure that ensures the financing process is undertaken fully in adherence with Sharia principles.

The launch of the ADIB Islamic Trade Opportunities Fund reflects ADIB Capital’s ongoing commitment to delivering differentiated, income-generating solutions for investors in collaboration with best-in-class asset managers. By offering access to real economy-linked trade flows, the strategy enables investors to diversify away from traditional fixed income while maintaining a conservative risk profile.

With institutional infrastructure, strong governance, and a Sharia-compliant framework as approved by the Fund’s Sharia Supervisory Board, the Fund is positioned to present an attractive option for investors seeking stable returns.

For more information on ADIB Islamic Trade Opportunities Fund, please contact adibc.am@adib.com.

About ADIB Capital Limited

ADIB Capital Limited is a Sharia-compliant asset manager, incorporated in the DIFC and licensed by the DFSA. Leveraging its strong affiliation with Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, one of the largest Islamic banks in the MENA region, ADIB Capital Limited has established itself as a trusted financial partner for its clients. The firm offers a comprehensive suite of investment services, including both Asset Management and Investment Banking.

About Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank PJSC (“ADIB”)

ADIB is a leading bank in the UAE with AED 260 billion in assets. The bank also offers world-class online, mobile and phone banking services, providing clients with seamless digital access to their accounts 24 hours a day.

ADIB provides Retail, Corporate, Business, Private Banking and Wealth Management Solutions. The bank was established in 1997 and its shares are traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

ADIB has a strong presence in six strategic markets: Egypt, where it has 70 branches, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Qatar, and Iraq.

Named World’s Best Islamic Bank by The Financial Times - The Banker publication, ADIB has a rich track record of innovation, including introducing the award-winning Ghina savings account, award-winning co-branded cards with Emirates airlines, Etihad and Etisalat and a wide range of financing products.

