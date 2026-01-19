Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading Islamic financial institution, has taken another major step in shaping the future of financial services as part of its Vision 2035 by rolling out Open Finance, marking a key milestone in the UAE’s Open Finance journey under AlTareq, the Central Bank of the UAE’s (CBUAE) Open Finance Initiative.

ADIB is among the first banks in the UAE to introduce Open Finance, demonstrating its commitment to continually enhancing customer experience through innovation, strong partnerships, and seamless digital banking. This move will unlock new opportunities for customers to access and manage their financial services, supporting the CBUAE’s efforts to advance the digital ecosystem under its 2023–2026 strategy.

Open Finance gives consumers greater visibility and control over their finances. It enables them to access a broader set of services, make informed financial decisions, and benefit from integrated digital experiences across the banking sector.

Mohamed Abdelbary, Group Chief Executive Officer of ADIB, said:

“We are proud to be among the first Islamic banks to adopt Open Finance and to contribute actively to the CBUAE’s ambitious agenda to create a more customer-centric, transparent, and innovative financial ecosystem. As an early adopter, we view Open Finance not only as a regulatory milestone but also as a strategic opportunity to elevate the value proposition we deliver to customers and partners. This initiative aligns directly with ADIB’s Vision 2035 and our commitment to building the most trusted and digitally enabled Islamic bank in the region.”

To date, the first phase has been successfully implemented, covering regulatory and technical requirements, with financial transactions processed through secure, CBUAE-certified API frameworks.

More recently, the UAE recorded an important milestone in digital transformation with the launch of the Nebras framework, which allows licensed financial institutions to deploy Open Finance officially and securely. This positions the UAE alongside global leaders such as the UK and Singapore in building advanced, data-driven financial ecosystems.

Looking ahead, ADIB will continue to expand customer journeys enabled by Open Finance to strengthen financial transparency, improve customer decision-making, and deliver a seamless digital experience across accounts, products, and institutions.

For media information, please visit www.adib.ae or contact:

ADIB

Lamia Khaled Hariz

Weber Shandwick

adib@webershandwick.com