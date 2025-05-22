Partnership aims to provide tailored Sharia-compliant financial solutions to empower SMEs

Dubai, UAE – Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading Islamic financial institution in the UAE, has signed an agreement with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) during Make it in the Emirates 2025 to support investment and growth across the country’s industrial and technology sectors.

The partnership sets out a joint framework for Sharia-compliant financing solutions for local and international investors, while helping to advance the UAE’s industrial capabilities and encourage the adoption of advanced technology in manufacturing. The agreement also reinforces the shared commitment of both parties to empowering the SME sector, supporting expansion plans and boosting industrial competitiveness in the UAE.

The agreement outlines a series of cooperation areas including facilitated access to financing for industrial projects, support for business growth and expansion, and advisory services for small and medium enterprises. ADIB will offer financial solutions aligned with the goals of National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, while also providing regular updates and tailored financing packages that cater to industry-specific needs.

His Excellency Osama Amir Mohamed Fadhel, Assistant Undersecretary for the Industrial Accelerators Sector at the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), said: “MoIAT continues to build strong partnerships with government and private entities and financial institutions to strengthen the industrial sector and provide innovative solutions that drive the growth of industrial and technological projects.”

He added: “Financial institutions have played a vital role in advancing the goals of the various initiatives, plans, and programs launched by MoIAT. We greatly value the signing of this agreement with ADIB and encourage industrial companies to take full advantage of the comprehensive packages, incentives, and enablers we offer to support their expansion and long-term growth.”

Supporting the Private Sector

Commenting on the partnership, Mohamed Abdelbary, Group Chief Executive Officer of ADIB, said: "This MoU reflects our strong commitment to supporting the growth of the UAE’s industrial and SME sectors through ethical, Sharia-compliant financing. We are proud to collaborate with MoIAT to deliver innovative banking solutions that align with national development priorities and help businesses scale with confidence. By supporting the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ initiative and the related forum, we are contributing to a more diversified and globally competitive industrial base, empowered by advanced technology and guided by strategic investment. ADIB remains committed to delivering practical, value-driven financial solutions that enable businesses to grow, innovate, and thrive".

Financial Solutions

The agreement will see ADIB offer financial solutions with competitive profit rates and extended repayment periods, in line with its internal policies and regulatory requirements. It also reinforces ADIB’s wider mission to support economic diversification and long-term prosperity in the UAE through responsible Islamic banking.

Through this collaboration, MoIAT and ADIB will jointly promote investment opportunities within the UAE, drawing on shared expertise, data and sectoral insights. ADIB will also support MoIAT’s efforts to accelerate the application of advanced technologies across key industries, with a focus on enabling sustainable and future-ready growth.

About ADIB

ADIB is a leading bank in the UAE with AED 244 billion in assets. The bank also offers world-class online, mobile and phone banking services, providing clients with seamless digital access to their accounts 24 hours a day.

ADIB provides Retail, Corporate, Business, Private Banking and Wealth Management Solutions. The bank was established in 1997 and its shares are traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

ADIB has a strong presence in six strategic markets: Egypt, where it has 70 branches, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Qatar, and Iraq.

Named World’s Best Islamic Bank by The Financial Times - The Banker publication, ADIB has a rich track record of innovation, including introducing the award-winning Ghina savings account, award-winning co-branded cards with Emirates airlines, Etihad and Etisalat and a wide range of financing products.

