Dr. Ayman Bin Khalifa: This partnership underscores our commitment to elevating the quality of life for our customers and reinforcing our projects’ status as premier real estate destinations.

Sherif El-Khouly: We are dedicated to delivering cutting-edge technological innovations to support Egypt’s smart infrastructure.

Cairo - Arab Developers Holding (ADH), a leading real estate developer in Egypt and the region, has announced a strategic partnership with e& Business, a subsidiary of e& Egypt and a leader in integrated telecommunications and technology solutions. The collaboration aims to enhance the telecommunications and information technology infrastructure across the Nyoum Assiut and Nyoum Mostakbal projects, ensuring the provision of Triple Play services, including high-speed internet, Internet Protocol Television (IPTV), and fixed-line telephony, within these developments.

This partnership aligns with ADH’s vision of establishing fully integrated residential communities with state-of-the-art smart infrastructure that meets the evolving needs of its customers. It also supports e& Egypt’s strategic direction to accelerate Egypt’s digital transformation and develop smart cities by providing advanced technological solutions that adhere to global standards. The company remains focused on strengthening the infrastructure of smart cities and delivering next-generation digital services that cater to both individuals and businesses.

The agreement was signed by Dr. Ayman Bin Khalifa, CEO of ADH, and Sherif El-Khouly, CBO of e& Egypt, in the presence of senior executives from both companies. Among the distinguished attendees were Eng. Hazem Metwally, CEO of e& Egypt, and Ahmed Tarek Khalil, a major shareholder and Non-Executive Board Member of Arab Developers Holding.

“We are constantly striving to deliver the most innovative solutions that add value to our real estate developments,” remarked Dr. Ayman Bin Khalifa, CEO of ADH. “Our collaboration with e& Business reflects our commitment to establishing an advanced infrastructure and comprehensive telecommunications services, which will ultimately enhance the quality of life for our customers and strengthen the positioning of our projects as distinguished real estate destinations.”

"We believe that the future of real estate development is intricately linked to the presence of robust technological infrastructure. Through this initiative, we reaffirm our commitment to supporting Egypt’s Vision 2030 by contributing to the development of smart cities and positioning Egypt as a regional hub for technology and innovation." He added.

“Our collaboration with ADH marks a significant milestone in providing cutting-edge telecommunications services that enhance the customer experience within contemporary real estate projects. At e& Business, we remain committed to introducing the latest technological innovations to support smart infrastructure across the Egyptian market,” stated Sherif El-Khouly, CBO of e& Egypt. “The Triple Play services offered by e& Business will provide ADH’s customers with an integrated package that includes ultra-fast internet, advanced IPTV channels, and fixed-line telephone services. These solutions will elevate the smart living experience, aligning with modern lifestyle demands while offering unparalleled levels of comfort and convenience.”

This represents a successful synergy between the real estate and technology sectors, leveraging e& Business’s expertise in telecommunications and IT alongside ADH’s leadership in delivering exceptional real estate developments that uphold the highest standards of quality and innovation.

Through this partnership, both companies aim to create added value for customers and investors by introducing innovative telecommunications solutions that enhance everyday life, promote sustainability, and drive technological advancements in real estate development.