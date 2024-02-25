Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the international financial centre of the capital city of the United Arab Emirates, congratulates the government of the UAE and the Higher Committee Overseeing the National Strategy for Anti-Money Laundering and Countering of Terrorism Financing, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) decision to remove the UAE from the list of countries under enhanced due diligence due to concerns regarding anti-money laundering/countering the financing of terrorism.

FATF’s decision stands as a testament to the remarkable progress the country has made over the past two years in addressing its anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorist financing (CTF) measures.

ADGM is committed to continuing its collaboration with the Executive Office of Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing, the CBUAE and other key stakeholders of the UAE in fortifying its AML/CTF framework and aligning with the UAE's national risk assessment initiatives. This collaboration aims to safeguard the integrity of the UAE’s financial ecosystem through enhanced policies, procedures, and controls to effectively manage the risks of money laundering and terrorist financing.

About Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM)

Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) is the international financial centre (IFC) of the capital city of the United Arab Emirates, which opened for business on 21 October 2015. ADGM augments Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading financial centre and a business hub serving as a strategic link between the growing economies of the Middle East, Africa, South Asia, and the rest of the world.

Operating within an international regulatory framework based on the direct application of English Common Law, ADGM governs the entirety of Al Maryah Island and Al Reem Island collectively designated as the financial free zone of Abu Dhabi.

ADGM is ranked as one of the most preferred and top-ranking IFCs in the Middle East and Africa region and named MENA’s largest Fintech hub. Its progressive and inclusive business ecosystem gravitates toward global financial and non-financial institutions whilst leveraging synergies between ADGM and multiple jurisdictions positioned as one of the world’s most advanced, diverse, and progressively governed financial hubs.

