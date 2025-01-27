Streamlined services to support businesses, professionals, residents, and visitors by driving efficiency and collaboration.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: ADGM, the UAE capital's international financial centre, has officially launched today its all-in-one mobile App, which is set to redefine how businesses, employees, and residents engage within the financial district. Designed to streamline connectivity, the app provides seamless access to exclusive tools and services, enhancing the overall experience within ADGM’s dynamic community.

An all-in-one digital solution for businesses and professionals, the ADGM App offers real-time updates on regulatory developments, compliance calendars, commercial licence renewals, and an exclusive professional networking feature to foster collaboration and unlock business opportunities within the community. For residents and visitors, it provides access to lifestyle features, cultural activities, exclusive offers, and a range of services designed to elevate their experience within the financial district.

Salem Mohammed Al Darei, CEO of ADGM Authority, said, “As a leading international financial centre, ADGM remains committed to driving innovation and operational excellence. The launch of the ADGM App is a significant step forward in enhancing connectivity within our ecosystem, reinforcing our dedication to creating a digitally advanced, collaborative environment that fosters growth and progress across all sectors of our community.”

This initiative underscores ADGM’s commitment to fostering collaboration, supporting sustainable development, and enhancing engagement across Abu Dhabi’s ecosystem. Strategic partnerships with key stakeholders such as Hub71, ADIO, Aldar Properties, The Galleria, and Numou have enabled the integration of key services into the ADGM App, ensuring a seamless, efficient, and enriching user experience.

The ADGM App reinforces Abu Dhabi as a premier destination to live, work, and explore. The ADGM App is now available for download on the App Store and Google Play.

About ADGM

ADGM is the international financial centre (IFC) of the capital city of the United Arab Emirates, which opened for business on 21 October 2015. ADGM augments Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading financial centre and a business hub serving as a strategic link between the growing economies of the Middle East, Africa, South Asia, and the rest of the world.

Operating within an international regulatory framework based on the direct application of English Common Law, ADGM governs the entirety of Al Maryah Island and Al Reem Island collectively designated as the financial free zone of Abu Dhabi.

ADGM is ranked as one of the most preferred and top-ranking IFCs in the Middle East and Africa region. Its progressive and inclusive business ecosystem fosters growth, resilience, and optimism, for global financial and non-financial institutions. Growing synergies between ADGM and multiple jurisdictions have positioned the centre as one of the world’s most advanced, diverse, and progressively governed financial hubs.

For more details on ADGM, please visit www.adgm.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram: @ADGM X: @adglobalmarket

For media queries please contact:

E: media@adgm.com