​​​​​Abu Dhabi, UAE: ADGM Academy (ADGMA), the Knowledge arm of ADGM known as the centre of excellence for talent and capacity development, and Mawaheb Talent Hub, enabled by the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi (DGE), have announced a significant expansion of their strategic partnership to scale their efforts to meet the evolving demands of the UAE’s labour market.

The 2026 expanded agenda is set to include a new suite of industry-aligned programmes in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, focusing on areas to match market rapidly changing demands and evolving skill requirements, tailored to equip Emiratis with future-ready skills in high-demand sectors. New additions include but not limited to, Software Development Accelerator Programme, Technology Infrastructure Programme, and Strategic Business Intelligence Programme.

This year, ADGM Academy and DGE’s Mawaheb will further their mandate by intensifying efforts in government and semi-government employability, reinforcing both Mawaheb and the Academy’s commitment of not just creating jobs, but enabling long-term, sustainable and impactful careers. As part of this strategic alliance with Mawaheb, ADGM Academy aims to secure 620 job placements in 2026 across diversified sectors that address emerging economic and technological needs.

This expanded collaboration, built on the success of ADGMA and Mawaheb Talent Hub joint efforts since 2022, strengthens their partnership, which has played a pivotal role in advancing the UAE’s national employability and economic diversification agendas. Since its inception, the partnership impasse the creation of over 1,000 specialised jobs across critical industries, including banking, digital services, auditing, insurance, consultancy, and taxation. Additionally, through the ADGM Academy Job Centre, more than 4,500 UAE Nationals have been upskilled, reskilled and placed into sustainable jobs (consistently placing over 1,000 candidates every year), with a regional impact of 61% of placements directly benefitting Abu Dhabi’s labour market.

Ali Al Mehairi, Senior Executive Director at ADGM Academy said: “Our expanded collaboration with Mawaheb Talent Hub, enabled by the Department of Government Enablement, is anchored in measurable success. As the UAE moves forward with its vision for a knowledge-based economy, our joint efforts have continued to set a benchmark for strategic partnerships and will continue to do so by driving sustainable human capital development. Together, we are investing in people, powering progress, and building a resilient talent pipeline for Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and across the UAE.”

H.E. Dr. Abdulla Al Shimmari, Executive Director of National Workforce Enablement at the Department of Government Enablement and Mawaheb Talent Hub, added: "Our collaboration with ADGM Academy is about bridging the gap between training and market reality. By expanding our joint programmes to Al Ain and introducing specialised technical tracks, we are directly addressing the specific skills gap in the labour market. This partnership ensures that the talent we nurture through Mawaheb has a clear, accelerated pathway to sustainable employment in high-priority sectors, driving real value for both the candidates and the entities that hire them."

The expanded partnership affirms ADGMA’s role in supporting the UAE’s transformation into a competitive, innovation-led economy, aligned with the national vision for sustainable development. As a trusted platform in the region’s fastest-growing financial centre, ADGMA remains committed to advancing skills, careers, and national capacity in the era of accelerated change.

About ADGM Academy

ADGM Academy (ADGMA) is the knowledge arm of the international financial centre of Abu Dhabi - ADGM.

ADGM was established in order to promote the Emirate of Abu Dhabi as a global financial centre, to develop the economy of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and make it an attractive environment for financial investments and an effective contributor to the international financial services industry.

ADGMA was established with the vision of becoming one of the region’s top educational and Human Resources academies for banking, finance, and public services. In line with the UAE leadership’s vision to continue to build a strong and resilient economic sector, we aim to provide our constituents and the community at large with world-class educational and experiential programmes.

ADGMA has been at the forefront of financial and digital training programs, partnering with top industry experts, professional organisations and leading academic institutions to design and deliver programs and produce applied-based research relevant to the financial industry, focusing on future-driven trends.

