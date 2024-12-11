Abu Dhabi – Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) has signed a loan agreement worth AED92 million (approximately US$25 million) with the Government of Rwanda to finance the expansion of water transmission and distribution systems at the Karenge Water Treatment Plant.

The strategic project to strengthen Rwanda’s water security highlights ADFD’s commitment to supporting global development projects, especially those aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals 2030, including SDG 6, which focuses on ensuring access to clean and sustainable water. By addressing a critical need, the project will support Rwanda’s national objectives, underscoring the UAE’s leadership in promoting sustainable infrastructure development worldwide.

The agreement was signed by His Excellency Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development; and His Excellency John Mirenge, Ambassador of Rwanda to the UAE. The signing ceremony was attended by senior officials from both sides.

H.E. Al Suwaidi said: “This agreement reflects ADFD’s commitment to financing infrastructure projects that promote economic and social progress in beneficiary countries. It also underscores our commitment to strengthening and advancing our strategic partnership with the Republic of Rwanda, contributing to the development of key sectors vital to the country’s growth.”

He mentioned that the project, which involves the expansion of water transmission and distribution systems at the Karenge Water Treatment Plant, represents an important step toward providing clean and sustainable water supplies to key areas in Rwanda. This initiative will help overcome challenges by improving the efficiency of the water system and incorporating advanced technologies to strengthen water security in the country.

H.E. John Mirenge said: “We are proud of this cooperation with Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, which highlights the UAE’s steadfast efforts to promote sustainable development globally. The expansion of the water transmission and distribution systems at the Karenge Water Treatment Plant is a critical initiative to achieve our national objectives of providing clean water to our population and developing robust and sustainable water infrastructure to meet the needs of communities.”

He added that this project would elevate the standard of living for Rwandan citizens by creating jobs and enhancing water distribution networks to meet growing demand. “This milestone aligns with our broader development plans and national objectives of achieving universal access to clean water,” he noted.

This water project is part of a comprehensive program aimed at ensuring self-sufficiency in water supply for Kigali, Rwanda’s capital. The initiative includes the construction of a water treatment plant with a daily capacity of 36,000 cubic meters, alongside expanding transmission and distribution systems to key areas of the city.