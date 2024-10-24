Abu Dhabi – Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) has launched the second edition of its Kafa’at program to help employees advance their professional and interpersonal skills. The initiative focuses on enhancing expertise in different fields to boost productivity, streamline operational processes, and promote a positive work environment that encourages creativity, innovation, and teamwork.

The Kafa’at program features a series of interactive workshops and practical training sessions designed to build key competencies among ADFD employees. These efforts align with the Fund’s goals to strengthen job performance and support the achievement of its future strategic objectives.

Fatima Ateeq Al Mazrouei, Director of the Support Services Department at ADFD, highlighted the program's distinct and comprehensive approach in its latest edition, which has been tailored to meet the evolving needs of both employees and the organization. She emphasized that by investing in the development of its workforce, ADFD is empowering its employees to perform their roles with greater efficiency, which in turn supports the Fund’s broader goals of sustainable development and institutional excellence.

Al Mazrouei stated, “The training courses and workshops within the Kafa’at program incorporate advanced interactive methods and engaging activities aligned with global best practices to promote excellence and innovation. They aim to enhance employees’ capabilities and ensure they gain the maximum benefit from the program,”

She added that the Fund remains committed to providing comprehensive professional and training support to boost competencies across all areas of work, contributing to the sustainability of continuous improvement and development.

“We are also focused on creating a supportive environment that empowers employees to grow and advance in their careers,” she added.

This year’s edition of Kafa’at will train (112) employees across different departments and sections, with each employee participating in (4) training courses. The focus is on developing behavioral competencies by enhancing professional skills for internal and external interactions, improving communication through multiple channels, and supporting teamwork and collaboration to achieve shared goals. Additionally, the training emphasizes transparency, integrity, and accountability, ensuring that all dealings align with ADFD’s core values and work ethics.

The workshops also encourage creativity and innovation, motivating employees to explore new ideas and effective solutions to enhance operational processes and improve performance, driving better institutional outcomes.

Launched in 2019, the Kafa’at program reflects ADFD’s strategic vision to invest in human capital, reinforcing its dedication to building a skilled, empowered, and innovative workforce.