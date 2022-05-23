Projects funded by Abu Dhabi Fund greatly improved the quality of life in Mauritius, says Ambassador Shaukat Ali Soudhan

Abu Dhabi – H.E Khalifa Al Qabisi, Deputy Director General of ADFD, hosted Shaukat Ali Soudhan, Ambassador of Mauritius, at the Fund’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi. They explored expansion of cooperation that would bolster crucial sectors in Mauritius.

Al Qabisi said that the meeting was part of periodic interactions that are held to

discuss cooperation over mutual interests and priorities. “The visit was also an important opportunity to follow up on infrastructure projects financed by ADFD in Mauritius,” he said, noting that such strategic projects have stimulated the Mauritian economy.

He expressed hope that more opportunities would come up in the future for development and investment in the country that would further strengthen his country’s economy and serve mutual interests.

Thanking ADFD for supporting Mauritius’s development agenda, Soudhan said that the projects funded by the institution encompassed various sectors and that they greatly improved the quality of life in the country.

The officials also followed up on the ophthalmic hospital that has been set up in the country with an ADFD funding of AED 77 million. The 120-bed facility helped tackle a growing number of patients. It has been provided with cutting-edge equipment and advanced technology that conform to international medical specifications.

One of the strategic priorities for the Mauritian government, the project included – but it was not limited to – provision of advanced medical equipment.

As part of ADFD’s commitment to enable developing countries to achieve sustainable development goals, it has funded numerous strategic projects in developing countries since 1982. As for Mauritius, ADFD provided financing of AED 18 million to set up the he Mare aux Vacoas Water Plant, the largest source of potable water especially for Kurbib region of Mauritius. Abu Dhabi Fund also signed an AED 36.7 million loan agreement in 2019 for a solar photovoltaic project that supplies electricity to 10,000 homes.

About Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD)

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) is a leading national financial entity owned by the Abu Dhabi government. It was established in 1971 with an aim to help developing countries strengthen their economies by providing concessionary loans for development projects as well as through long-term investments and direct contributions. In addition to managing development grants given by the Abu Dhabi government, ADFD has adopted a policy of supporting the national economy by driving private-sector investments, financing national exports and enabling exporters to expand into global markets, thus enhancing the competitiveness of the UAE economy.

