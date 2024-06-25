Abu Dhabi:– His Excellency Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), chaired the 19th annual meeting of the heads of institutions of the Arab Coordination Group, held in Vienna, Austria, under the theme “Partnerships for a Better Future.”

Representatives from various organizations attended the meeting, including the Islamic Development Bank Group, the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development, the Qatar Fund for Development, the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development, the OPEC Fund for International Development, the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa, the Arab Gulf Program for Development (AGFUND), and the Arab Monetary Fund.

The discussions focused on the coordination group's efforts to promote sustainable development in developing countries. Key topics included infrastructure and healthcare projects, food security, and clean energy initiatives. The meeting also reviewed mutual interests and strategies to address economic challenges, social issues, climate change, and food security in partner countries.

His Excellency Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, highlighted the significance of this meeting as the Arab Coordination Group approaches 50 years of sustainable development efforts. “Over these decades, we have achieved major milestones in economic and social progress. As we face contemporary global challenges, particularly the impacts of climate change, our commitment to promoting economic development remains steadfast. Now, more than ever, we must intensify our collaborative efforts across all fields to continue making a positive impact,” he said.

Acknowledging the UAE’s efforts, guided by its leadership, to promote renewable energy projects in countries most vulnerable to climate change, H.E. Al Suwaidi added that the government is committed to highlighting ACG’s exceptional role in global sustainable development and finding innovative solutions to support partner countries and enhancing their prosperity. “It is crucial to continue highlighting our efforts, improving ACG’s media communication, and strengthening coordination among members,” he stressed.

Emphasis was placed on collaborative efforts to tackle climate change, with contributions from group members supporting sustainable development projects. Additionally, the group discussed the outcomes of COP 28 and preparations for the 29th session, which will be held in Baku, Azerbaijan, from November 11 to 22.

The participation of ACG in COP 16 of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) was also discussed. To be hosted by Saudi Arabia in Riyadh from 2 to 13 December, the event aims to support projects to combat desertification and reclaim agricultural lands, support small farmers and provide them with the necessary funds to contribute to Sustainable development goals.

The Arab Coordination Group works together to share diverse skills, qualifications, and experiences. They exchange knowledge and implement innovative initiatives effectively to support developing countries and advance sustainable development goals among member countries.

About Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD)

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) is a leading national entity for economic development aid owned by the Abu Dhabi government. Established in 1971, it aims to help emerging countries by providing concessionary loans to finance sustainable development projects as well as administer long-term investments and direct contributions. In addition to managing development grants offered by the Abu Dhabi government, ADFD has adopted a policy of supporting the national economy and financing UAE private-sector investments. Since its inception, ADFD has marked developmental milestones in 106 developing countries. Spanning more than 50 years, the Fund's development projects and investments, valued at AED150 billion, have helped the international community achieve sustainable economic growth, as well as drive the implementation of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).