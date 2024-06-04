Abu Dhabi – Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) held a knowledge exchange workshop at the Fund’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi. This workshop, which focused on climate action, brought together experts from both institutions to discuss critical themes including climate finance, climate assessment for development projects, climate transition, and emerging trends in the field.

A series of interactive presentations were delivered with the participants sharing experiences and practices derived from their strategies, policies, and investment operations. The sessions highlighted shared best practices; lessons learned; innovative approaches in climate financing and project development; ways to strengthen the partnership between ADFD and AIIB, explore new areas of collaboration, and enhance the capacity in project preparation, implementation, and monitoring.

His Excellency Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, said, “Through strategic collaboration with esteemed partners like AIIB, we are actively contributing to the UAE's vision of fostering innovation, prosperity, and sustainable growth. Today’s workshop is part of our effort to optimize our collaboration to scale up climate action through green projects and achieve common objectives. Exchanging knowledge and experience allows us to make our sustainable development initiatives more efficient and impactful.”

Mr. Yuanjiang Sun, Acting Head of Office of the Operational Hub at the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), stressed that knowledge-sharing and collaborative efforts are essential for driving impactful climate action. “By combining our collective strengths and expertise, we can better address the complexities of climate-related infrastructure projects in partner countries. This knowledge exchange is crucial for AIIB and ADFD to develop innovative solutions and improve project efficiency,” he said.

The workshop highlighted the alignment between the two institutions, built on complementary financing instruments and their focus on infrastructure including transport, energy, water, urban development, health, and social infrastructure.

In addition to climate action, the workshop explored innovative financial mechanisms and collaborative frameworks to enhance project effectiveness and sustainability. This knowledge exchange session marked a step forward in the partnership between ADFD and AIIB, underscoring their shared commitment to advancing climate action and sustainable development.

About Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD)

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) is a leading national entity for economic development aid owned by the Abu Dhabi government. Established in 1971, it aims to help emerging countries by providing concessionary loans to finance sustainable development projects as well as administer long-term investments and direct contributions. In addition to managing development grants offered by the Abu Dhabi government, ADFD has adopted a policy of supporting the national economy and financing UAE private-sector investments. Since its inception, ADFD has marked developmental milestones in 106 developing countries. Spanning more than 50 years, the Fund's development projects and investments, valued at AED150 billion, have helped the international community achieve sustainable economic growth, as well as drive the implementation of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

