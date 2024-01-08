Dammam, Saudi Arabia: Adel Real Estate recently announced the launch of the completed blueprints of Adel District, the largest urban development of residential areas. Spanning around 5.6 million square meters, the project is strategically located in Dammam, in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia, and will be up for auction in the first quarter of 2024.

Located west of Dammam City, Adel District sits along King Fahd Road (Airport Road), between King Saud Road and Riyadh Road, close to some of the most pulsing highways that connect to the city’s most famous landmarks. Slated to become the next destination for housing and investment, Adel District offers convenient access to essential service centers and amenities. It is only minutes away from Al-Asala Colleges, the Saudi German Hospital, Al Othaim Park, and King Fahd International Airport.

Designed by Adel Real Estate, Adel District is a plot-based urban development and will comprise +5 residential neighborhoods, accommodating about 50,000 people. It has been extended with the full range of facilities, which include residential buildings, office spaces, mosques, shopping malls and retail centers, health centers, educational and recreational facilities, as well as creativity and innovation incubators and green spaces (Adel Park).

Key infrastructure and public works have been 100% complete, with water, electricity, lighting, roads, telephone, rainwater drainage, and sewage networks already in place, in accordance with the latest approved sustainability standards.

A key feature in Adel District will be ‘West Boulevard’, providing investors with the means to build business communities. This space will be the district’s cornerstone, and will support the growth of its markets, shopping centers, restaurants, and cafes.

To ensure people’s wellbeing and quality of life, and in alignment with the Saudi Green Initiative, Adel Real Estate planted 13,000 trees to achieve environmental sustainability. It also designed and built Adel Park, to provide residents with a space for relaxation, play areas, walking and sports trails, all of which would make Adel District a favorite destination for living.

Adel Real Estate strives to build integrated communities, by designing urban developments, where people can fulfil their dreams, enjoy a high quality of life, based on modern standards of planning, implementation, and performance, while establishing high professional infrastructure basis for real estate developers.

Source: AETOSWire

Contact:

Mohammed Alhammoud

ceo@bernaysmedia.com