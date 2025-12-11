Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) and Asia House, the leading global think tank to foster meaningful dialogue between Asia, the Middle East, and Europe, have teamed up to enhance collaboration in research, policy development, SME and private-sector engagement, and international partnerships.

The cooperation underscores Abu Dhabi’s commitment to strengthening the role of private sector and SMEs in economic development, expanding global partnerships, and advancing data-based policymaking to further cement its position as a leading hub for innovation, trade, and investment.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding signed during the Abu Dhabi Finance Week 2025 (ADFW), the two parties will collaborate across several key areas of mutual interest, leveraging Asia House’s global research capabilities and ADDED’s role as catalyst for economic growth and diversification to develop research supporting evidence-based policymaking.

Priority themes include trade facilitation and logistics, investment climate, digital economy and services trade, strategic value chains, SME global expansion, and talent. The MoU will support expert contributions to guide policy design and private-sector engagement.

Asia House will serve as a strategic think tank for ADDED, providing high-quality analysis, studies, and advisory support on key markets. This will enhance market understanding and strengthen decision-making processes for Abu Dhabi’s economic ecosystem. ADDED and Asia House will establish a structured channel for knowledge exchange in areas including trade, investment, regulatory developments, and emerging economic corridors linking Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.

His Excellency Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of ADDED, said: “By combining ADDED’s policy leadership with Asia House’s world-class research capabilities, we are creating new avenues to better understand global trends, advance high-impact policies, and unlock opportunities for our business community. This collaboration aligns with our vision to build world-class sustainable economy by enabling investments through insights, services, and trusted regulations that empower people and shape a future-ready economy.

It will support our ongoing efforts to enhance Abu Dhabi’s competitiveness, accelerate economic growth and diversification, as well as strengthening the emirate’s position as a vital node in international trade."

Mr. Michael Lawrence OBE, Chief Executive of Asia House, said: “Asia House is excited to partner with ADDED. The Gulf is a strategic priority for us, and as we significantly expand our regional presence next year, this collaboration will play a central role in that growth. We look forward to working closely with ADDED to extend their global reach and drive impactful policy development. "

ADDED and Asia House will jointly organise specialised events, roundtables, and dialogue sessions with government entities, private sector, and relevant stakeholders to identify pathways for collaboration and growth.

