Abu Dhabi, UAE – AD Ports Group (ADX: ADPORTS), the leading global facilitator of trade, logistics, and industry, has signed a collaboration agreement with the Africa Finance Corporation (“AFC”), the leading infrastructure solutions provider in Africa, to address infrastructure gaps across the continent.

The agreement provides the basis for the two organisations to join forces on identifying, financing, developing and investing in much-needed ports, warehouses, maritime and logistics infrastructure projects across Africa. Both parties will bring their technical expertise and strong financial capacity and networks to a range of development initiatives, focusing on brownfield and greenfield opportunities.

AFC is a pan-African multilateral development finance institution that bridges the infrastructure investment gap through the provision of financing solutions that cover the entire project cycle as well as technical and advisory services. Over the last 15 years, AFC has invested more than US$ 10 billion in infrastructure projects across 37 countries in Africa. AFC developed and financed the first carbon neutral industrial zone in Africa, the Nkok Special Economic Zone, which has made Gabon the largest exporter of veneer wood globally, generating US$1 billion in annual export revenue and creating over 30,000 jobs. The approach is being replicated by the Arise platform in Benin and Togo. Most recently, AFC, in a joint venture with UAE’s Masdar and EBRD, jointly acquired Lekela Power, the continent’s biggest renewables independent power producer, with plans to double generation capacity within four years.

AD Ports Group has significant expertise in the construction and operation of ports, free zones, logistics and maritime hubs, and is currently active in a range of development projects in territories as diverse as Jordan, Egypt and Iraq.

The collaboration agreement could provide vital support for ports and maritime facilities in Africa, which are often overstretched by growing demand for imported goods and export-driven industrial production facilities that require significant investment to modernise and increase capacity and enhance productivity. According to a report from the African Union (AU), throughput at African ports will reach 2 billion tonnes by 2040, a major challenge when the current average dwell time – the time cargo spends at port – is around 20 days across the continent, compared to the global average of four days.

Capt. Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO, AD Ports Group, said: “Some of the world’s fastest-growing economies are in Africa, necessitating the creation a new generation of ports and maritime facilities, supported by smart technology and enhanced freight infrastructure. We see a key opportunity to support African nations in their efforts to develop advanced trade hubs that can manage the rising volume of maritime commerce and deliver excellent connectivity. Working with AFC, we will look to prioritise projects that can make a lasting impact on the economies and communities of their respective nations, in-line with the direction of our wise leadership to support progressive development.”

Samaila Zubairu, President & Chief Executive Officer of AFC, said: “We are pleased to sign this collaboration agreement with AD Ports Group today, demonstrating the UAE’s ongoing enthusiasm to invest and deploy expertise in Africa. Combining AFC’s specialist expertise and outstanding investment track record with AD Ports Group’s technical proficiency, I am confident that our collaboration will yield the development of some of the most advanced integrated ports and logistics platforms in Africa and the world at large. We look forward to a continued partnership as we work together to unleash Africa’s economic potential and transform lives on the continent.”

About AD Ports Group:

Established in 2006, AD Ports Group today serves as the region’s premier facilitator of logistics, industry, and trade, as well as a bridge linking Abu Dhabi to the world. Listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX: ADPORTS), AD Ports Group’s vertically integrated business approach has proven instrumental in driving the emirate’s economic development over the past decade.

Operating several clusters covering Ports, Economic Cities & Free Zones, Maritime, Logistics, and Digital, AD Ports Group’s portfolio comprises 10 ports and terminals, and more than 550 square kilometres of economic zones within KEZAD, the largest integrated trade, logistics, and industrial business grouping in the Middle East.

AD Ports Group is rated A+ by S&P and A+ Outlook Stable by Fitch.

For more information, please visit: adportsgroup.com

About AFC:

AFC was established in 2007 to be the catalyst for private sector-led infrastructure investment across Africa. AFC’s approach combines specialist industry expertise with a focus on financial and technical advisory, project structuring, project development and risk capital to address Africa’s infrastructure development needs and drive sustainable economic growth.

Fifteen years on, AFC has developed a track record as the partner of choice in Africa for investing and delivering on instrumental, high-quality infrastructure assets that provide essential services in the core infrastructure sectors of power, natural resources, heavy industry, transport, and telecommunications. AFC has invested over US$10 billion in 35 countries across Africa since inception.

www.africafc.or

