Abu Dhabi, UAE – Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi - KEZAD Group, the integrated trade, logistics, and industrial hub of Abu Dhabi and a subsidiary of AD Ports Group, announces an agreement with TotalEnergies Renewables Distributed Generation Middle East & Africa, an affiliate of TotalEnergies, to explore opportunities to solarise assets across KEZAD’s industrial ecosystem.

TotalEnergies’ Renewables Distributed Generations develops, finances, builds and operates solar installations for industrial and commercial customers (I&C). This year, TotalEnergies’ reached 500 MW of onsite business-to-business solar distributed generation projects in operation globally. More than 300 sites of its I&C customers have been equipped with solar panels worldwide.

TotalEnergies has been present in the UAE for over 80 years and as part of its ambition to produce more energy with less emissions, it is now developing solar projects for I&C customers in the country. In the UAE, the Company has around 100 MW under development of business-to-business solar power.

Covering a total land area of 550 square kilometres including 100 square kilometres designated as Free Zones, and home to more than 1,750 investors, KEZAD Group’s industrial ecosystem is well-positioned to generate far-reaching benefits from TotalEnergies’ distributed solar solutions, which would enable the group to produce clean energy across its sites.

Under the agreement, each partner will contribute its best-in-class expertise and technologies to conduct a series of feasibility studies for distributed solar generation at KEZAD, covering economic, commercial, regulatory, and technical aspects. The agreement seeks to realise the full potential of solarisation across KEZAD Group’s built assets, which today cover over 400,000 square metres.

Mohamed Al Khadar Al Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer - Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi - KEZAD Group, said: “At KEZAD Group, we are committed to developing world-class industrial infrastructure in line with the vision of our wise leadership, which today places solar energy at the centre of its energy transition strategy. Through our collaboration with TotalEnergies, we are keen to realise the complete potential of distributed solar generation across our integrated ecosystem at KEZAD Group, and to enhance the value proposition we can offer to our investors while supporting Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s sustainability goals.”

Hamady Sy, Managing Director TotalEnergies Renewables Distributed Generation Middle East and Africa, said: “This agreement is in line with our strategy to develop renewable energy and provide our partners and customers with clean, reliable and affordable energy solutions. We are pleased to partner with KEZAD and AD Ports Group as this agreement is a steppingstone for many future opportunities. As a global multi-energy company, our goal is to contribute to the development of renewables in the UAE.”

The agreement comes as Abu Dhabi accelerates its development of solar energy solutions to support the wider UAE net zero emissions by 2050 agenda. The emirate plans to install 5.6 gigawatts of solar PV capacity by 2026 and is currently developing the world’s largest solar plant with a capacity of 2 gigawatts in the Al Dhafra region.

About KEZAD Group

KEZAD Group, a subsidiary of AD Ports Group under its Economic Cities & Free Zones Cluster, is the largest operator of integrated and purpose-built economic zones in the United Arab Emirates. Providing competitive business ecosystems that encourage unprecedented growth, KEZAD Group is a key strategic enabler of Abu Dhabi’s vision for the diversification of its economy.

KEZAD Group’s vital infrastructure and services span 12 economic zones (located in Abu Dhabi City, Al Ain City and Al Dhafra Region) covering a total area of 550km2 and including more than 40 staff accommodation complexes under its subsidiary KEZAD Communities.

KEZAD Group provides strategic market access, lower operating costs, and ease of doing business to more than 1,750 investors from 17 key industrial sectors. KEZAD Group’s ecosystem provides world-class transportation infrastructure with multimodal connectivity, 100 percent foreign ownership, 100 percent repatriation of capital and profit, the potential for duty-free trade within the region, and advanced technology platforms.

TotalEnergies and renewables electricity

As part of its ambition to get to net zero by 2050, TotalEnergies is building a portfolio of activities in renewables and electricity. At the end of June 2022, TotalEnergies' gross renewable electricity generation installed capacity is close to 12 GW. TotalEnergies will continue to expand this business to reach 35 GW of gross production capacity from renewable sources and storage by 2025, and then 100 GW by 2030 with the objective of being among the world's top 5 producers of electricity from wind and solar energy.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

