Dubai, United Arab Emirates: ACWA Power, a leading Saudi developer, investor, and operator of power generation, water desalination and green hydrogen plants worldwide, is set to showcase its key role in driving the transition globally at the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show, led by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA). ACWA Power returns as Jubilee Sponsor of this significant industry event, and will demonstrate its pioneering solutions and technologies in solar, water, wind and green hydrogen implemented in mega-scale projects, elaborating on its successful develop, invest, operate and optimise model.

Paddy Padmanathan, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, ACWA Power, said: “As the world continues to grapple with the mounting impact of climate change, it is clear that the way forward is through a clear and committed road map of sustainable change, backed by robust public-private partnerships and inventive solutions, and delivered through human ingenuity and new design thinking. At ACWA Power, we are proud that our pioneering technologies in green energy and water desalination are enabling nations across the world to fast track the transition to clean energy and water without compromising progress”.

We are also greatly honoured to be playing a pivotal role in realising the KSA Vision 2030 and Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 goals through mega-scale projects, developed under the guidance and vision of the nations’ progressive leadership and environmentally conscious, future-driven approach”, he added

During this year’s WETEX, ACWA Power will showcase its develop, invest, operate and optimise business model and the integration of state-of-the-art technologies utilised in the company’s noteworthy projects spanning 13 countries. The projects include Noor Energy 1, which is the fourth phase of the mega Mohamed Bin Rashid Solar Park, and is notable for being the largest single-site concentrated solar power plant in the world; Saudi Arabia’s Rabigh 3 independent water plant, recognised by the Guinness World Records for being the world’s largest seawater reverse osmosis desalination plant by capacity; and Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy, a 1.1 GW wind farm, which will mitigate the impact of 2.4 million tonnes of carbon emissions when complete in 2026.

A part of the WETEX Conference agenda, ACWA Power’s global experts will share their key insights during the following seminars:

“Clean energy, energy efficiency, sustainability and conservation” - Bart Boesmans, Chief Technology Officer at ACWA Power. 27th September, 12:10 PM to 12:40 PM (UAE time)

“HID, the next breakthrough in desalination?” - Thomas Altmann, Executive Vice President—Innovation & New Technology at ACWA Power. 28th September ,10:00 AM to 10:30 AM (UAE time)

ACWA Power’s global portfolio comprises 67 projects across 13 markets. The company aims to reach net zero by 2050.

About ACWA Power

ACWA Power (TADAWUL:2082) is a developer, investor and operator of power generation, desalinated water and green hydrogen production plants. Registered and established in 2004 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; ACWA Power employs over 3,900 people and is currently present in 13 countries in the Middle East, Africa, Central Asia and Southeast Asia. ACWA Power’s portfolio comprises 67 projects in operation, advanced development, or construction with an investment value of SAR 249.3 billion (USD 66.5), with capacity to generate 42.7 GW of power and manage 6.4 million m3/day of desalinated water per day, delivered on a bulk basis to address the needs of state utilities and industries on long term, off-taker contracts under utility services outsourcing and Public-Private-Partnership models.

ACWA Power’s mission is to deliver electricity and desalinated water reliably and responsibly at a low cost, thereby contributing effectively to the sustainable, social and economic development of communities.

