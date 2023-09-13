Riyadh, Saudi Arabia/Guangdong, China: Saudi-listed ACWA Power, the world’s largest private water desalination company, leader in energy transition and first mover into green hydrogen, has signed strategic Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with two Chinese firms in the presence of the Governor of Guangdong Province of China, Mr. Wang Weizhong, to bolster collaboration in China and globally in areas including green hydrogen and ammonia, global renewable energies, and integrated smart energies.

The agreements were signed with state-owned China Southern Power Grid International Company and clean energy integrated solution provider MingYang Smart Energy Group Limited, during China (Guangdong) – Saudi Arabia Economic and Trade Cooperation Conference in the Fairmont Hotel, in Riyadh on 11 September.

During his keynote speech at the conference, Mr. Mohammad Abunayyan, Chairman of ACWA Power, said: “I am delighted to be here today to discuss the growing economic cooperation between Saudi Arabia and China. ACWA Power has been at the forefront of this cooperation, and we are excited to continue working with our Chinese partners to build a more sustainable future. Signing the two MoUs will strengthen our collaboration in green hydrogen and ammonia, global renewable energies, and integrated smart energies.”

“ACWA Power is committed to contribute the energy transition under Vision 2030, and we believe that our partnership with Chinese companies is essential to this effort as they have played a significant role in the development of renewable energy in Saudi Arabia,” added Abunayyan.

ACWA Power has a history of fruitful collaborations with Chinese companies such as installing the largest wind turbine in Central Asia with China Energy Engineering Corporation (CEEC); awarding the EPC contract for Rabigh 4 desalination project with a consortium of Power China, SEPCOIII, and WETICO; the agreement to spur innovation in local renewable energy and storage development with Huawei Digital Power, and signing a series of MoU agreements with nine renowned Chinese entities, including China Southern Power Grid International Company, during the 1st China Arab Summit.

