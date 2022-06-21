Agreement signed during HRH Mohammed Bin Salman, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia’s state visit to Egypt

Project marks ACWA Power’s expansion in the country to three projects

Cairo, Egypt: ACWA Power, a leading Saudi developer, investor and operator of power generation, desalinated water and green hydrogen plants worldwide, today inked a project agreement to develop a 1.1GW wind project in Egypt, at an investment value of US$1.5 billion.

The signing ceremony of the agreement took place at the headquarters of the Egyptian General Authority for Investment and Free Zones, Cairo, in the presence of Dr. Mohamed Shaker El-Markabi, Egypt’s Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy; His Excellency Dr. Majid Bin Abdullah Alkassabi, Saudi’s Minister of Commerce; His Excellency Dr. Issam bin Saad bin Saeed, Minister of State and Cabinet member for Shoura Council affairs; HE Dr. Hala Al Said, Egypt’s Minister of Planning and Economic Development; Counselor Mohamed Abdel Wahab, CEO of the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones “GAFI”; Eng. Osama Asran, Egypt’s Deputy Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy; Eng. Gaber Desouky, CEO of the Egyptian Electricity Holding Company (EEHC); Dr. Amjad Saeed, Advisor to the Minister; Eng. Sabah Mashali, Chairman of the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company; Dr. Mohammed El Khayat, Chairman of New and Renewable Energy Authority; and His Excellency Mohammad Abunayyan, Chairman of ACWA Power.

The ACWA Power-led consortium, comprising Hassan Allam Holding, will work together during the development phase to complete the site studies and secure the financing of this facility. Located in the Gulf of Suez and Gabal el Zeit area, this wind project is the largest single contracted wind farm in the Middle East region and one of the largest onshore wind farms in the world. The project will be designed to use state-of-art wind turbines with blade heights of up to 220 metres, which helps in achieving the best use of the designated land plots in the most efficient way.

When complete, the project will mitigate the impact of 2.4 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per year and provide electricity to 1,080,000 households.

Commenting on the occasion, Dr. Mohamed Shaker El-Markabi, Egypt’s Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy, said: “This milestone wind project falls within the framework of the Egyptian government’s strategy to diversify its energy sources and leverage the country’s rich natural resources, especially in renewable energy. The Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy is taking concrete actions to ensure the resilience of our energy strategy, because of the escalating changes that the world is witnessing, which aim to increase the contribution of renewable energy to up to 42% by 2035.”

His Excellency added that the 1.1GW wind project confirms Egypt’s commitment in spearheading the use of renewable energy sources to reduce the impact of carbon emissions produced by conventional energy sources, as Egypt gears up to host the United Nations Climate Conference (COP 27) in November 2022, the foremost international forum to discuss countries’ efforts in addressing climate change.

His Excellency affirmed that this project is a leading example of the Egyptian government’s efforts to increase the participation of the private sector in implementing green energy projects in Egypt as well as attracting investments from international, Arab and local companies into the country.

“We are honoured to contribute to the strengthening ties of Saudi Arabia, our home, and Egypt via this milestone wind project, and extend our sincerest gratitude to the leaders of both countries in entrusting their faith in our abilities to realise their renewable energy mandates” said Mohammad Abunayyan, Chairman, ACWA Power. “With sustainable development at the top of the agenda for both states, progress cannot be made without concerted efforts in expanding infrastructure that is underpinned by renewables. This wind project demonstrates a commitment to realising a greener tomorrow, despite global economic volatility, and we look forward to working with like-minded partners for a positive future.”

"The project marks an important milestone in Egypt's plans to decarbonise the energy sector and meet its targets under the country’s Intended Nationally Determined Contributions (INDCs). We are proud to be part of this flagship project and look forward to a fruitful partnership," said Dalia Wahba, Deputy CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Hassan Allam Utilities. "Egypt has embarked on a serious economic reform programme sending a clear invitation to the private sector to support in building a greener and brighter future. As a group, Hassan Allam Holding is committed to be a positive contributor to the environment. We are adopting sustainability principles and expanding our investments into large scale green energy projects," she added.

Hassan Allam Utilities, the investment and development arm for Hassan Allam Holding, currently operates a 50 MW solar plant in Benban solar park cementing its position as one of Egypt's leading green energy producers.

This is ACWA Power’s third project—and first wind farm—in Egypt, after the 120MW Ben Ban solar independent power projects in the Aswan region and the 200MW Kom Ombo solar plant.

The 1.1GW wind project is forecasted to reach financial close by the third quarter of 2024. The plant will be commercially operational by the end of 2026.

-Ends-

About ACWA Power

ACWA Power (TADAWUL:2082) is a developer, investor and operator of power generation, desalinated water and green hydrogen production plants. Registered and established in 2004 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; ACWA Power employs about 3,900 people and is currently present in 13 countries in the Middle East, Africa, Central Asia and Southeast Asia. ACWA Power’s portfolio comprises 67 projects in operation, advanced development, or construction with an investment value of SAR 253.8 billion (USD 67.7), with capacity to generate 43.5 GW of power and produce 6.4 million m3/day of desalinated water per day, delivered on a bulk basis to address the needs of state utilities and industries on long term, off-taker contracts under utility services outsourcing and Public-Private-Partnership models.

ACWA Power’s mission is to deliver electricity and desalinated water reliably and responsibly at a low cost, thereby contributing effectively to the sustainable, social and economic development of communities.

ACWA Power Media Inquiries:

Sabina Khandwani

Marketing & Communications- Executive Director

skhandwani@acwapower.com

Mohamed Yousef Ibrahim

Senior Manager, External Communications- KSA

Email: mibrahim@acwapower.com

About Hassan Allam Holding

Hassan Allam Holding is a leading Egyptian group with a focus on engineering and construction, and investment and development. The group operates in diverse sectors including infrastructure, energy, water, industrial, logistics, petrochemical, and complex large-scale projects in Egypt and the MENA region. The founders of Hassan Allam Holding commenced operations in 1936, making the oldest construction franchise in the MENA region with a solid reputation, superior technical capabilities, and a diversified portfolio. With a legacy of identifying and investing in attractive infrastructure projects, in the past five years, it has delivered over 70 projects and has a current backlog exceeding USD 7 billion. The group is ranked as one of the top 250 Global Contractors and one of the top 225 Engineering Firms as per the Engineering News-Record (ENR) list for 2021.

For more information, visit www.hassanallam.com .

Contacts

Ms. Hoda Yehia

Corporate Communications and Investor Relations Director

Email: hoda.yehia@hassanallam.com