Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: ACWA Power, a Saudi-listed company and the world's largest private water desalination company, the first mover into green hydrogen, and a leader in energy transition, has successfully installed the first wind turbine for its 500MW Bash wind farm project, located in the Bukhara region of Uzbekistan. The wind turbine generator (WTG) manufactured by Envision is the largest of its kind in Central Asia with a capacity of 6.5MW. The installation of the wind turbine and generator was carried out by engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor China Energy Engineering Corporation (CEEC).

CEEC was awarded the EPC contract for each of the 500MW wind farms in Bash and Dzhankeldy on the 7th of December, 2022.

Remarking on the announcement, ACWA Power’s Chief Portfolio Management Officer (CPMO) Kashif Rana, said: “The successful installation of the first turbine on the Bash wind farm is just one of the many milestones that we are excited to mark on this project. Most importantly, the steady progress takes us closer to supporting and contributing to Uzbekistan’s long-term ambitions to increase the share of renewables in their energy mix.”

When complete in the first quarter of 2025, the Bash wind farm will include 79 wind turbine generators (WTG) and is expected to generate more than 1,650 GWh of electricity annually and reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 750 tonnes per year. ACWA Power has a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with the JSC National Electric Grid of Uzbekistan for the project.

ACWA Power boasts an impressive portfolio of 10 projects in Uzbekistan, with a combined investment value of US$ 7.5 billion. The company's continued investments and partnerships underline its dedication to the sustainable development of Uzbekistan's energy landscape, promoting economic growth, and advancing the country's renewable energy goals.

About ACWA Power

ACWA Power (TADAWUL:2082) is a Saudi-listed company and the world's largest private water desalination company, the first mover into green hydrogen, and a leader in energy transition. Registered and established in 2004 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, ACWA Power employs over 4,000 people and is currently present in 12 countries in the Middle East, Africa, Central Asia and Southeast Asia. ACWA Power’s portfolio comprises 77 projects in operation, advanced development, or construction with an investment value of SAR 293 billion (USD 78.2 billion), and the capacity to generate 50.4 GW of power and manage 6.8 million m3/day of desalinated water per day, delivered on a bulk basis to address the needs of state utilities and industries on long term, off-taker contracts under utility services outsourcing and Public-Private-Partnership models. Learn more: www.acwapower.com

Media contacts:

ACWA Power

Yahya Hamidaddin, Executive Director – PR, Media & Content

YHamidaddin@acwapower.com

​​​​​​Mohammed Al Hasan, Senior Manager – PR, Media & Content

Moalhasan@acwapower.com