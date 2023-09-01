DUBAI, UAE: ACUBE Real Estate Development LLC marks its entrance in Dubai’s thriving real estate sector with the groundbreaking ceremony for the first of several planned luxury residential developments within the next 3 years. Adhara Star, a 17-storey luxury residential tower in Arjan, is on track for handover by Q1 2025 and will comprise of 113 fully furnished luxury 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom units and retail spaces.

ACUBE is a new subsidiary of ACUBE SFO DMCC, a single-family owned group of companies with over 20 years of global commercial and residential development expertise including major construction projects throughout the GCC.

Acube is on a forward trajectory to develop and sell 1 million square feet of residential property In Dubai by 2025, with Adhara Star tower being the first of 2 developments being announced in 2023.

“Our mission is to create exceptional living spaces that transcend the ordinary, enrich lives and reshape the concept of modern living, infused with innovation and guided by sustainable practices; we are dedicated to crafting developments that mirror our unwavering commitment to excellence and integrity,” said Ramjee Iyer, Chairman and Managing Director of ACUBE Real Estate Development. “ACUBE’s management team brings over 2 decades of real estate investment and construction expertise in Europe, India, and the Middle East. We have a deep understanding of global real estate dynamics along with a strong vision for our role in Dubai’s continued transformation towards better, smarter, more sustainable developments.”

Adhara Star, located in Arjan – Al Barsha South, will be the developer’s first tower and will serve as a testament to ACUBE’s commitment to style, quality, and affordability. The 17-storey vastu-compliant tower offers fully furnished units with the finest materials and fixtures including high quality porcelain and ceramic tiling, Bosch whitegoods, as well as Roca sanitary ware for the bathrooms. Adhara Star offers residents all the amenities of community living, with dedicated facilities including pools, basketball court, paddle tennis court, jogging track, indoor and outdoor gyms, sauna, jacuzzi, steam room, yoga room, BBQ, kids’ playground, and a Japanese garden.

Prices for 1-bedroom units start at AED 999,000, 2-bedrooms start at AED 1.3 million and 3-bedroom units start at AED 1.7 million.

“As Dubai’s growth momentum and its appeal as one of the happiest, safest cities in the world continues to attract global property buyers, we will see demand for high-quality, well-built residential units remain high. This gives us the opportunity to demonstrate our capability and to amplify Dubai's urban evolution through the creation of spaces that reflect the essence of luxury, functionality, and elegance,” added Iyer.