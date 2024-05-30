Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Acube Developments announces the launch of Electra, a 38-floor residential tower in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), Dubai, which offers residents more than 50 amenities. Construction is set to begin in Q2 2024 and handover is anticipated in Q2 2027.

Inspired by the blue-white star in the constellation of Taurus, Electra will offer 278 luxurious apartments including studio, 1-, 2-, and 3- bedroom units, all equipped with Bosch appliances and Roca sanitary ware with impeccable finishings and a beautifully crafted Italian kitchen. All units are installed with the latest smart home solutions and come fully furnished with 3 furniture design options to choose from. 2-bedroom apartments will offer large terrace pools that are 4.6 metres by 1.8 metres in size.

“We continue to deliver on our vision to create better living experiences for Dubai residents with Electra, from design and quality finishings, right through to the experience of living there and enjoying all that the community has to offer,” said Ramjee Iyer, Chairman and Managing Director of Acube Developments. “By incorporating theme-park style amenities through our partnership with Sanderson Global, coupled with thoughtfully designed living spaces and high-quality premium materials, we are creating a living experience that is unmatched for residential buildings in Dubai. Our aim is to highlight a better way of living for our residents.”

A first of its kind residential tower, Electra residents will enjoy over beach themed pool, private pools, mini-water park with slides, mini golf area, bowling alley, indoor and outdoor play area, indoor and outdoor Jacuzzi, indoor children’s cinema, and picnic areas thanks to out tie up with Sanderson Global consultancy to develop over 50 unique resident’s only amenities.

Sanderson Global is behind the development of attractions of many of the world’s famous theme parks including Sea World, Universal Studios Singapore, and Dubai Parks & Resorts to name a few.

Ground floor amenities offer residents with business and work facilities including co-working spaces, a business lounge for meetings, a library, valet service and a coffee station. The podium level will host the kids’ amenities including arcade and interactive games centre as well as a cinema.

The 37th and 38th floors cater to the adults and include a gym, yoga and aerobics rooms, cinema, sauna, and steam rooms, while the 38th floor hosts a large, 18-metre-long sky pool. Residents will also be able to make use of the picnic, barbeque, and pizza areas to entertain family and guests. Electra will have commercial spaces for shops and other services, promising an unparalleled living experience.

Residents also benefit from JVC’s strategic location with easy access to Downtown Dubai and Dubai Mall, Global Village, and to both of Dubai’s airports.

“Apartment prices start at AED 750,644 and offer a variety of flexible payment plans, ensuring that every buyer can find the right home for the right budget. Electra embodies Acube Developments commitment to excellence, innovation, and superior craftsmanship, and to raise the standards of living experiences in Dubai,” added Iyer.

-Ends-

About Acube Real Estate Development

ACUBE Real Estate Development LLC is a rapidly expanding real estate development company with significant presence in Dubai. It is committed to creating future design projects with a range of innovative construction and development solutions for residential and commercial properties.

With a deep understanding of the Dubai real estate market, ACUBE helps investors accelerate their projects by ensuring their success from the start.

ACUBE aims to develop and sell 1 million square feet by 2025 and with Electra will bring its total developments to approximately 400,000 square feet since September 2023, as ACUBE continues its land acquisition efforts across Dubai to accelerate its plans for additional residential launches in 2024.

For more information on ACUBE, please visit: https://acubedevelopments.com