Nicosia, Cyprus - Multi-award-winning integrated communications agency, Action Global Communications, has officially relaunched in Saudi Arabia. The move further solidifies Action’s presence in the Middle East, complementing its existing offices in the UAE and Qatar which, respectively, celebrate 30 and 20-year operational milestones this year.

Building on three decades of legacy in the GCC, the independent agency brings its extensive regional expertise and global capabilities to the Kingdom. Based in Riyadh, Action Global Communications Saudi Arabia offers 360° integrated services, ranging from traditional communications solutions to digital strategies and creative production. The expansion and re-entry into Saudi Arabia follow Action Global Communications’ recent recognition at the prestigious PR Week Global Awards in London, where the group was named Best Agency in the Middle East 2024.

Action’s on-the-ground relaunch in Saudi Arabia builds upon numerous high-profile projects in the Kingdom led by the company’s regional team, including two consecutive years of spearheading PR and media relations at LEAP - the world's largest tech gathering. Other notable events by Action include the cybersecurity conference BlackHat MEA, InFlavour, the PFL MENA Fight series, and a prestigious Disney concert featuring Grammy-nominated pianist Lang Lang at the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) in Dammam. Additionally, Action oversees communications for InterContinental Hotels Group in Saudi Arabia and the broader region, as well as corporate communications in Saudi Arabia for multinational technology group, Zoho Corporation.

Commenting on the significance of Action’s official re-entry into the Saudi market, Euan Megson, managing director, Action Global Communications MENA, said: “In recent years, Saudi Arabia has firmly established itself as a global hub for innovation and business growth. The Kingdom is undergoing a transformative journey of diversification and modernisation through its Vision 2030. By bringing Action’s three-decade regional legacy and extensive expertise in communications, marketing, and production to the Saudi market, we align with the evolving landscape of Saudi Arabia and the broader region. Re-launching our presence in the Kingdom marks a significant milestone in Action's history and reaffirms our steadfast commitment to the Middle East.”

Barry King, general manager of Action Global Communications in Saudi Arabia, added: “Our regional teams have delivered exceptional work in the Kingdom over the past half decade, achieving results which have yielded a robust pipeline of multi-sector opportunities. With the continued growth and evolution in Saudi Arabia, now is the optimum time for us to re-establish a physical in-market presence to ensure we continue delivering high quality work, and value, for current clients and future prospects.”



About Action Global Communications

Founded in 1971, Action Global Communications specialises in delivering purpose-led and impact-driven integrated communications and marketing strategies that deliver measurable results and catalyse brand growth. As an independent full-service marketing communications agency with wholly-owned offices across Eastern Europe, the Eastern Mediterranean, Central Asia & CIS and MENA, as well as a network of affiliate partners around the world, Action combines local expertise with global capabilities to empower brands to create meaningful connections. With hubs in Dubai, Cyprus and Almaty, Action is well-established to service clients of varied industries across borders, languages, cultures and channels. Drawing on the expertise of over 150 comms and marketing professionals, Action continues to shape tomorrow’s marketing communications landscape, today.

