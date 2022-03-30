Dubai, UAE: Acme Intralog will offer vision-guided intelligent robots for the region’s warehousing and manufacturing sectors through a partnership with Mech-Mind, an AI industrial robotics company with offices in Germany, Japan, China and soon in the US. These robots can be used for vision-guided depalletizing, order picking, gluing, mixed palletizing, rebar marking, logistics parcel picking and assembling activities in manufacturing and logistic warehousing facilities.

According to Navin Narayan, CEO, Acme Intralog: “Traditional industrial cameras cannot generate high-quality point cloud data. With our partnership with Mech-Mind, we will be able to provide vision-guided intelligent robot solutions featuring faster speed, higher precision, and a larger field of view to produce excellent 3D images of various objects. This will be very useful for logistics and manufacturing sectors. For instance, in a large warehousing facility, many cases need to be depalletized and the process is complex, which requires high speed and stability. The traditional industrial robots cannot deal well with random pallet patterns and many cartons in various sizes and shapes. Using AI algorithm, our vision-guided robot will be able to easily recognize dark or white objects, tapes, cable ties, labeled objects, and the direction of stripes on cartons; and thus, automatically complete depalletizing and palletizing in an efficient and prompt manner.”

Acme’s customers can benefit from fast access to innovative vision-based solutions incorporating Mech-Eye industrial 3D cameras, Mech-Vision graphical machine vision software, Mech-DLK offline deep learning training tool, Mech-Viz intelligent robot programming environment and more.

By integrating with industrial robots as well as collaborative robots from Hanwha, Acm

-Ends-e can provide a wide range of palletization, depalletization, machine tending as well as sortation and bin picking solutions for both manufacturing and intralogistics industries.

In 2020, Acme celebrated 45 years of supporting the logistics and supply chain industry in the Middle East. The company was established in Dubai in 1975 with the vision of supporting the needs of the local logistics industry with manual shelving and racking solutions. Today, Acme’s experienced solutions team along with global market leading partners can deliver automation solutions that help their regional customers radically optimise their manufacturing and supply chain process.

With a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in JAFZA, Acme produces a complete range of conveyor, AS/RS and control systems as well as other material handling solutions. They also design and manufacture customized factory automation solutions for a variety of industries in the region, Europe, India and Latin America.

With over 100 employees, Acme’s Jebel Ali facility also houses their R&D facility where they develop a wide variety of innovative automation solutions that have been tailored to the regional market.

For further information, please visit www.acme-world.com