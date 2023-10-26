Dubai, UAE: Acme Intralog, the regional leader in warehousing solutions, will highlight the latest AI, automation and robotic warehousing solutions tailored for the food and beverage industry, at the Gulfood Manufacturing from 07-09, November 2023.

According to Navin Narayan, CEO, Acme Intralog: “With the focus on food security and the vision to be self reliant, the Middle East has been seeing large investments in food production using the latest technologies as well as higher capacities being built up. Food distributor warehouses have traditionally focused on having high SKU density and and a high dependence on manual sorting. As production linked warehouses become more dominant we see that our automation solutions based on AI and robotics, can improve space utilization, storage capacity and ensure that the supply chain does not face any bottlenecks.”

Acme has worked with large supermarket chains in the region, having implemented a push-tray-sorter solution for one of the largest chains, to sort over 8,000 trays of fruits and vegetables per hour, destined for various store shelves in the UAE. The company has also set up an innovative distribution center comprising of over 40,000 pallet locations for one of the largest, regional dairy manufacturers in Jeddah. With a high density Automated Storage & Retrieval System (AS/RS) for pallets, combined with an automated truck unloading and WMS storage solution, the customer’s facility is now able to unload 32 pallets from their customized trucks into the automated warehouse in under 3 minutes. The AS/RS can process approximately 160 pallets per hour with minimal human intervention. Acme recently completed a robotic end-of line solution for the same customer in Riyadh, which includes 12 high-speed palletisation zones and rail-guided vehicles that can handle up to 220 pallets per hour.

At Gulfood Manufacturing, visitors to Acme’s stand can experience the key components of a warehouse automation installation, which include case & tote conveyors, palletising robots and Acme’s own Namla, a new generation radio shuttle that can drastically improve pallet storage density for standard pallets of up to 1,500 kg.

Also on display will be part of Acme’s stainless steel conveyor portfolio which is ideal for the F&B sector; and a range of automation components from Acme’s partners, including Habasit conveyor belts, pneumatics by Metalwork, Leuze sensors and bar code readers, Schmalz vacuum components and Axelent machine guarding solutions.

Earlier this year, Acme partnered with Gausium, one of the world-leading providers of AI-powered autonomous cleaning and service robots, to launch an advanced line of robotic cleaning machines in the Middle East. Visitors can experience the efficiency of the cleaning robots at Acme’s stand A3-18 in Hall 3 at Gulfood Manufacturing, hosted in the Dubai World Trade Centre. Acme’s senior team members will be at the stand to meet visitors, understand their warehousing needs and offer the best solutions.

About Acme Intralog

In 2020, Acme celebrated 45 years of supporting the logistics and supply chain industry in the Middle East. The company was established in Dubai in 1975 with the vision of supporting the needs of the local logistics industry with manual shelving and racking solutions. Today, Acme’s experienced solutions team along with global market leading partners can deliver automation solutions that help their regional customers radically optimise their manufacturing and supply chain process.

With a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in JAFZA, Acme produces a complete range of conveyor, AS/RS and control systems as well as other material handling solutions. They also design and manufacture customized factory automation solutions for a variety of industries in the region, Europe, India and Latin America.

With over 100 employees, Acme’s Jebel Ali facility also houses their R&D facility where they develop a wide variety of innovative automation solutions that have been tailored to the regional market.

For further information, please visit www.acme-world.com