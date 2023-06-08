Acino, a Swiss pharmaceutical company headquartered in Zurich, and Egypt-based MultiCare for Pharmaceutical Industries today announced a strategic partnership that will enhance patient access to high-quality medicines across the country.

The agreement covers the marketing and distribution of products in new treatments including diabetes, and hypercholesterolemia, in addition to existing therapeutic area of gastroenterology in Egypt. The partnership was formalised at a signing ceremony attended by Andrew Bird, Acino’s Head of Region, Middle East, Turkey, and Africa, Ahmed Serag, Acino’s Country Manager, Egypt, and Ossama Anter Abo Arab, Chairman of MultiCare.

Senior Acino leaders, speaking at the signing, reiterated the company’s efforts to leverage strategic opportunities in the Egyptian pharmaceutical market, bolstering its position as a regional export hub and reinforcing the country’s local manufacturing strategy. Acino continues to invest in Egypt and has implemented an extensive growth and expansion strategy that will add value to a healthcare sector that is currently undergoing immense transformation.

“Acino is committed to advancing the development of healthcare across Egypt and the wider Middle Eastern region by accelerating access to high-quality medicines that patients and governments can rely on,” said Andrew Bird, General Manager for the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa for Acino. “Through our partnership with MultiCare, we ensure that Egypt’s enhancements of patient services, medical standards, and treatment outcomes can continue. This collaboration is a vital step as part of our efforts to continue to expand in the region and remain patient oriented across the entire value chain.”

Together, Acino and MultiCare will further their shared commitment to accelerate the availability of high-quality essential medicines for patients and healthcare providers in Egypt. MultiCare’s core business spans the manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products and medical devices. Headquartered in Cairo, it has operated in Egypt for more than 20 years and has alliances and operations in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, India, and New Zealand.

“Today, MultiCare takes the next important step on our mission to become a trusted regional partner in the healthcare sector,” said Ossama Anter Abo Arab, Chairman of MultiCare. “As we join forces with Acino, we are reminded of the millions of people across our nation who look to healthcare professionals to help them improve their quality of life. It is for them that we engage in such partnerships and increase access to some of the key treatments in the country.”

About Acino

Acino is a Swiss pharmaceutical company headquartered in Zurich with a clear focus on selected markets in the Middle East, Africa, Ukraine, the CIS Region, Russia and Latin America. Acino is part of ADQ, an Abu Dhabi based investment and holding company. We deliver quality pharmaceuticals to promote affordable healthcare in these emerging markets and leverage our high-quality pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities and network to supply leading companies through contract manufacturing and out-licensing.

