Kuwait: ACICO Group is proud to announce the successful graduation of the first cohort of the ACICO Academy in a ceremony that was held at the company’s headquarters and marked the conclusion of an intensive four-month program aimed at empowering and developing Kuwait’s brightest young talents.

The ACICO Academy was conceptualized as part of ACICO’s ongoing commitment to attract ambitious local talent and give back to the community by equipping youth with the tools and knowledge they need to excel in the private sector. The inaugural program, which began in October 2024 and concluded in January 2025, saw 30 carefully selected participants embark on a journey of professional and personal growth.

Over the course of the program, the young employees engaged in a blend of business knowledge sessions, practical training, and a final business project. This structured approach ensured that participants gained the essential skills and hands-on experience needed for their roles within ACICO. Out of the 30 participants, 26 successfully completed the program, a testament to the academy’s rigorous selection and training standards, which targeted motivated individuals ready to thrive in the private sector.

Eng. Ahmad Rajab, Senior Group Director - HR & Administration at ACICO, addressed the graduates during the ceremony, saying: "Today, we celebrate not just the conclusion of a program, but the beginning of a promising journey for these exceptional young talents. ACICO Academy reflects our dedication to fostering the next generation of professionals, and we are immensely proud of what our graduates have accomplished. Their success represents the future of ACICO and the broader private sector in Kuwait."

The event was attended by ACICO’s Chairman of the Board, top management, representatives from key partners, including Injaz, the Ministry of Youth, and the Public Authority of Manpower, as well as instructors, trainers, and proud families of the graduates.

This first edition of ACICO Academy marks a significant milestone in ACICO’s efforts to empower local talent and contribute to the development of Kuwait’s workforce. The academy not only highlights ACICO’s leadership in the private sector but also reinforces its commitment to investing in the future of the community.

“We look forward at ACICO Group to continuing the success of the ACICO Academy and expanding its impact in the years to come,” Rajab added. "The academy reflects our values of innovation, development, and commitment to our Kuwaiti community as part of our social responsibility by providing a robust foundation for graduates to start their careers. We look forward to welcoming the next generations and are confident that the program will play a critical role in the development of our beloved nation.”​​​​