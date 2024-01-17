Montreal – Airports Council International (ACI) World, ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East (ACI APAC & MID), and the China Civil Airports Association (CCAA) sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen the cooperation of Chinese airports.

ACI World's Director General, Luis Felipe de Oliveira, has wrapped up a five-day tour around China from 9–15 January, which included meetings with top level representatives from CCAA, Beijing Capital International Airport, Daxing International Airport, and Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, as well as Government representatives including Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) Administrator Mr. Song Zhiyong and Acting Mayor of Guangzhou Mr. Sun Zhiyang.

The ACI-CCAA MoU will see the parties collaborate on several initiatives including:

Airport customer experience through the ACI Airport Service Quality (ASQ) program

ACI Global Trainings and Assessments, including the APEX in Excellence peer assessment program

Decarbonization through the new ACI APAC & MID Net Zero Roadmap program

ACI and CCAA events in China

ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira said, “The reopening of China in 2022, the second largest aviation market after the United States, remains a critical boost to global activity and to passenger traffic, both domestically within the Chinese aviation market and for international travel. The Asia-Pacific region, where China plays a key role, is expected rebound in 2023, reaching 85.3% of 2019 levels. Our deepest gratitude to CCAA for its warm hospitality, as we look forward to fortifying our partnership in a multitude of ways, including enhancing the customer experience, honing professional skills and accreditations, championing decarbonization and organizing airport events around the world, with Chinese airports at the forefront.”

ACI APAC & MID Director General Stefano Baronci said, “China will continue to be one of the most vibrant aviation markets, and is expected to contribute 21% to the additional growth in the global traffic by 2041. In order to cater to this growth, Chinese airports must make substantial preparations for efficient operations, addressing evolving passenger needs, and implementing sustainable measures for environmental protection. We hope this MoU will further strengthen the already strong ties between our relationships with CCAA, and will serve as a platform to promote ACI programs to the airports in China as part of our mission to promote excellence in airport operations and management.”

CCAA Chairman Mam Wang Ruiping said, "The signing of this MoU highlights China Civil Airports Association’s commitment to working with international organizations such as Airports Council International (ACI). The MoU formalizes a comprehensive and in-depth cooperation wherein Chinese airports are fully internationalized and integral to the development of global civil aviation.”

Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport to host the 2025 ACI World Customer Experience Summit & Exhibition

During de Oliveira’s visit to China, another MoU was signed with Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport to formalize their role as host of the 2025 ACI World Customer Experience Summit & Exhibition. The annual gathering is the premier airport event dedicated to customer and employee experience and attracts more than 600 senior airport executives, civil aviation authority representatives, airport specialists, and related business executives.

Chairman of Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport Mr. Wang Xiaoyong, reiterated the importance of taking the opportunity of attending the ACI World Customer Experience Summit & Exhibition in 2025 to learn and exchange with global civil aviation industry leaders in terms of customer experience, products, services and technologies, so to promote the comprehensive internationalization of China’s airports.

Luis Felipe de Oliveira said, “We are thrilled to announced that the 2025 Summit will be hosted by Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport. In 2019, the airport had more than 73 million passengers and was one of the busiest in China, and during the first year of the pandemic (2020) became the busiest airport in the world. Since 2020, they have respectively earned the spot of busiest airport in China and our preliminary results for 2023 reveal a top rank, with a recover rate of 86% (over 63 million passengers in 2023). Their outstanding performance is a testament to their resilience and focus on the customer and employee experience, promising to be both a graciously welcoming and insightful host.”

Acting Mayor of Guangzhou Mr. Sun Zhiyang confirmed that as an international business center and comprehensive transportation hub, with a profound history and culture, Guangzhou will give its full support to the ACI World Customer Experience Global Summit and Exhibition in 2025. Luis Felipe de Oliveira concluded that ACI World will actively work with Guangzhou Airport to promote deeper practical cooperation, and contribute to the high-quality development of Guangzhou's international aviation hub.

