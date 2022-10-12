CRANBURY, N.J. & SHANGHAI--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- Accutar Biotechnology, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company focusing on artificial intelligence (AI)-empowered drug discovery, announces the dosing of the first patient in China in a Phase 1 study of AC0682, an orally bioavailable chimeric degrader molecule designed to target ERα protein with high potency and selectivity.

“The initiation of this study marks the first program from our chimeric degrader portfolio to enter the clinic in China, after the initiation of AC0682 Phase 1 study in the US late last year and the IND clearance by the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) earlier this year,” said Jie Fan, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Accutar Biotechnology, Inc. “Breast cancer is the most common cancer type among Chinese women. We look forward to accelerating the development of AC0682 globally with the goal of bringing transformative medicines to patients worldwide.”

The Phase 1 study in China will assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and preliminary anti-tumor activity of AC0682 treatment in Chinese patients with ER-positive breast cancer. Additional information on this clinical trial can be found on www.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT05489679).

About AC0682

AC0682 is an investigational orally bioavailable, chimeric degrader of ERα for the potential treatment of ER-positive breast cancers. ERα is a hormone-regulated transcription factor that plays a critical role in breast cancer initiation and proliferation, and nearly 80% of breast cancers express ERα. In preclinical studies, AC0682 demonstrated potent and selective ERα protein degradation with favorable pharmacological properties, as well as promising anti-tumor activity in ER-positive animal tumor models.

About Accutar Biotechnology, Inc.

Accutar is a clinical stage biotech company focused on AI-empowered drug discovery, and its application to the discovery and development of clinically differentiated medicines.

