ACCIONA, a global leader in renewable energy and regenerative infrastructure solutions, has played a key role in helping two of Oman’s busiest airports to be named ‘Cleanest Airports in the Middle East’. Salalah International Airport and Muscat International Airport, where ACCIONA provides cleaning services, have been honored with prestigious titles in their respective categories under the Airport Service Quality (ASQ) program, accredited by the Airports Council International (ACI).

Muscat International Airport serves between 5 and 15 million passengers annually. Salalah International Airport, with nearly 2 million passengers per year, received these distinctions for its outstanding efforts to maintain exceptional cleanliness standards. These recognitions reinforce Oman Airport’s commitment to providing an unparalleled travel experience for passengers.

Since 2015, ACCIONA has provided cleaning services at Salalah International Airport and, since 2017, Muscat International Airport. Over the years, the company’s dedicated and professional team has worked closely with Oman Airports to ensure a spotless, safe, and welcoming environment for millions of travelers annually.

“We are thrilled to continue supporting Oman Airports with our expert cleaning services. The recognition of both Muscat International and Salalah International as the Cleanest Airports in the Middle East is a testament to the high standards of cleanliness maintained at these airports and our continuous efforts in delivering excellence,” said Luis Carlos Barroso, ME Director for the Facility Management business of ACCIONA.

The Airport Service Quality (ASQ) program, which evaluates customer satisfaction in the airport industry, is a key benchmark for airport excellence worldwide. These awards are based on feedback collected through ASQ’s renowned Departures and Arrivals Surveys, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a clean, safe, and comfortable environment for passengers.

ACCIONA’s longstanding partnership with Oman Airports, underpinned by mutual trust and shared goals, plays a critical role in ensuring the airports’ cleaning services meet travelers' and industry standards' high expectations.

As ACCIONA continues its partnership with Oman Airports, the company is committed to enhancing its services and contributing to the ongoing success of Oman’s leading international airports.

