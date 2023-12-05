Cairo: – First Abu Dhabi Bank Misr (FABMISR), one of the largest banks operating in Egypt, proudly announces its outstanding achievement in winning the "Leading Digitization of SMEs Payments" award at the Mastercard EDGE 2023 event. The awards ceremony, held in Dubai, centered around the theme 'Reimagining Tomorrow's Transactions' where industry experts gathered to explore emerging trends reshaping the digital payments landscape. This accolade comes within the first year of Access by FABMISR's launch in Q3 2022, showcasing the platform's rapid success and impactful contributions to the digital payments landscape.

Access by FABMISR has revolutionized the digital payments sector with its comprehensive suite of services, including a robust Payment Gateway, dynamic Payment Links, and efficient E-invoicing capabilities. Designed to cater to the end-to-end acquiring value chain, this online payment gateway service has positioned FABMISR as a leader in facilitating seamless and secure transactions.

FABMISR targeted the SME segment with a strategic focus on E-commerce. The "Leading Digitization of SMEs Payments" award not only underscores the platform's commitment to this key market but also solidifies its position as a trailblazer in supporting SMEs. Access by FABMISR's dedication to offering a diverse and rapid payment solution has proven to be a game-changer, offering its clients unparalleled advantages in a competitive market landscape.

Beyond business success, Access by FABMISR takes pride in contributing to financial inclusion by supporting and incubating SMEs and social commerce merchants, recognizing the significance of social E-commerce as the future of online shopping and catering to the evolving needs of businesses in the digital era. The platform's concrete module and full-fledged proposition in online payment gateway services have played a pivotal role in fostering financial growth and inclusivity.

