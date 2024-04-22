Dubai, UAE: To mark Earth Day 2024, ACCA has identified five ways for professional accountants to make a positive impact in tackling issues such as climate change, social inequality, and a widespread lack of trust.

Solving the biggest problems facing the world today is a challenge that faces all of us – not just governments and large organisations. ACCA believes that we all have an important role to play as individuals and that there are five key areas to focus on:

Drive the sustainability agenda

Understand the benefits of AI adoption

Promote the importance of good ethics

Advance an inclusive workplace culture

Develop a continuous learning mindset

ACCA president Ronnie Patton said: “A better, fairer, and more sustainable world will only happen if we make it happen. ACCA believes that if we all work together, we can change the world. Professional accountants are perfectly placed to make practical and important contributions in shaping the safe, secure future which we all crave.”

Fazeela Gopalani, Head of Eurasia and Middle East, ACCA, said: “The accountancy and finance profession is facing a crucial moment where sustainability and social concerns are increasingly important. It is up to us as professionals to guide a balanced transition that respects both social equity and environmental responsibility.”

ACCA is also hosting a free half-day conference on 22 April to explore how finance professionals can support the creation of sustainable organisations. ACCA experts Sharon Machado, head of sustainable business, and Jamie Lyon, head of skills, sectors and technology, will share how accountants can play their part at the heart of sustainable organisations of the future and ACCA’s Accounting for a Better World campaign.

In addition, ACCA will also be introducing a new Diploma in Sustainability later this year, bringing together high-quality learning support and assessments that will meet the emerging regulatory requirements for certification.

Read the agenda for action at https://acca.shorthandstories.com/accounting-for-a-better-world/index.html

