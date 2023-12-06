Dubai, UAE ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) today announced the Certificate in Sustainability for Finance (CertSF) in Arabic. Published during COP28 in Dubai, the certificate has been created in response to growing demand from finance professionals in the Middle East to upskill their proficiencies in implementing sustainability practices in organisations across the region.

The English version of CertSF was initially introduced in 2021, and this newly introduced Arabic certification marks a significant milestone as the first of its kind to offer the qualification in Arabic.

Fazeela Gopalani, Head of ACCA Middle East, expressed her enthusiasm, stating: “I’m delighted we have created CertSF in Arabic. As COP28 in Dubai demonstrates, the Middle East is as committed to the need to create a sustainable future as any other part of the world. It is clear there is notable demand for an Arabic version of our product. Our launch aims to expand the reach and impact of our essential learning resources in this critical area for the region.”

“The English language CertSF has consistently been a bestseller. This success, coupled with a recent comprehensive update of the course content earlier this year, has bolstered ACCA’s commitment to offering language translations to meet growing demands,” Gopalani added.

The course content encompasses an introduction to sustainability for finance professionals, climate risk and reporting for finance professionals, sustainable development goals and their impact for finance professionals, ESG performance and metrics for finance professionals and sustainability analytics for finance professionals.

Trevor Edwards, Continuous Learning Solutions Lead for ACCA, emphasised that: “ACCA is reinforcing its position as a thought leader in sustainability by introducing an Arabic language certificate, complementing the existing English version. This strategic expansion broadens the certificate's global reach. Following this, we plan to launch Simplified Chinese and Spanish versions, aiming to cover the primary markets worldwide."

-Ends-

Media Contacts – Middle East:

Jola Chudy | jola@jolachudy.net

Natalie Glorney | natalie@jolachudy.net



About ACCA

We are ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants), a globally recognised professional accountancy body providing qualifications and advancing standards in accountancy worldwide.

Founded in 1904 to widen access to the accountancy profession, we’ve long championed inclusion and today proudly support a diverse community of over 247,000 members and 526,000 future members in 181 countries.

Our forward-looking qualifications, continuous learning and insights are respected and valued by employers in every sector. They equip individuals with the business and finance expertise and ethical judgement to create, protect, and report the sustainable value delivered by organisations and economies.

Guided by our purpose and values, our vision is to develop the accountancy profession the world needs. Partnering with policymakers, standard setters, the donor community, educators and other accountancy bodies, we’re strengthening and building a profession that drives a sustainable future for all.

Find out more at: www.accaglobal.com