Amman, Jordan: Abu Khader Automotive announced the laying of the foundation stone for a state-of-the-art BMW Retail.Next showroom in Jordan, which will cover an area of 2,500 square meters. The new showroom follows the remarkable success of the BMW brand in Jordan over the past decade and its part of Abu Khader Automotive’s ongoing expansion and continuous growth to offer the Jordanian market unparalleled levels of customer experiences.

The foundation stone for the showroom was laid in the presence of Mr. Jean-Philippe Parain, Senior Vice President Sales Region Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, BMW Group, Mr. Nicola Abu Khader, CEO of the Abu Khader Group, and Mr. Karim-Christian Haririan, Managing Director of BMW Group Middle East.

The new showroom will be strategically located in Abdoun Corridor, a pivotal area for the commercial growth of Amman. Final plans are underway for the new Retail.Next showroom bringing an innovative concept to life and merging sleek modern designs with both physical and digital experiences.

Abu Khader, CEO of the Abu Khader Group, said: “The announcement of this project is an important milestone in our group’s journey in Jordan. Since joining our family in 2010, our team has worked efficiently to support the BMW brand’s infrastructure and cater to the needs and requirements of its customers. And with the ongoing development, it has become necessary for all our facilities to reflect the world-class elegance of this brand. Therefore, we decided to invest in building one of the most advanced car showrooms in the Kingdom, aiming to deliver the utmost in service excellence to all BMW owners in Jordan.”

Jean-Philippe Parain, Senior Vice President Sales Region Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, BMW Group, said: "I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to Mr. Abu Khader and his team on taking this pivotal step for the BMW brand in Jordan. I was truly delighted by my first visit to Jordan, where I had the privilege of contributing to this new chapter in strengthening our preeminent position within the Jordanian premium automotive market.

I was also delighted to learn more about the tremendous effort undertaken by Nicola Abu Khader and his exceptional team in further strengthening and expanding our brand's presence in the Kingdom and winning the hearts of BMW enthusiasts in this remarkably promising market. I very much look forward to visiting Amman again in the near future to attend the official inauguration of the new BMW showroom."

Mr. Karim-Christian Haririan, Managing Director of BMW Group Middle East, expressed his enthusiasm: “It is a great pleasure to be here in Jordan, and I am proud of Mr. Abu Khader and his team’s unwavering commitment to the BMW brand in the Kingdom. I wholeheartedly agree with Mr. Abu Khader that laying the foundation stone for the new showroom in Abdoun Corridor is a significant milestone. This achievement not only represents a pivotal moment in construction but also underscores the dedication to growth, development, and taking the service we provide to our customers to new heights which aligns perfectly with our vision at BMW.”

